Travis Kelce's mother Donna shares no-nonsense advice on raising high achievers like her sons

On Wednesday's episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Donna Kelce joined her sons, Travis and Jason, to talk about parenting, discipline and childhood decisions. As the mother of two NFL stars, she offered a grounded perspective on raising driven children without excessive pressure.

Ad

The conversation touched on both her parenting style and understanding of how her ex-husband Ed Kelce handled discipline when their sons were young. Donna began by crediting her sons for driving their own interests growing up.

"You were the ones that drove it, wasn't us. You drove it. You said what you liked, what you wanted to do. If you wanted to be in a play, you were in a play. If you wanted to do swim cadets, you did swim cadets. You have, you know, it's like, we just went along for the ride,” she stated. (19:47)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Parents should stay out of it. They shouldn't push their kids into things they don't want to do. They're going to have a wonderful childhood. If they love what they do, they're going to get good at it. So that's as simple as that.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The conversation then shifted to lighter moments from the Kelce household. A listener’s voicemail prompted a humorous exchange involving both parents. The caller asked for advice on dealing with her young daughter, who claimed in public that she was "stolen" by her own mother.

Ad

Travis asked Donna to predict who, between him and Jason, would’ve pulled a similar stunt as a child. Without hesitation, Donna named Travis.

The Chiefs' tight end then followed up by asking what their father, Ed Kelce, would’ve said in such a situation. Donna responded,

"He would say, ‘F---,’ you know, like, ‘Knock it off,’ and he would say, ‘I’ll give you something to cry about.’”

Ad

Donna and Ed Kelce were married for 25 years before divorcing after both sons completed college. The Kelce brothers were raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and both played college football at the University of Cincinnati.

Donna Kelce reflects on Jason and Travis’ dating past

Donna briefly addressed her sons’ dating histories. When asked if she knew any of Jason or Travis’ former partners, Donna said she had little exposure to their relationships during their younger years. She mentioned that Jason didn’t bring many women home, while she’d only met one or two of Travis’s previous partners.

Ad

The discussion also touched on the brothers' time at Cincinnati, with Donna noting that she was unaware of their dating lives during college. Jason attributed this to his lack of social success at the time.

He also acknowledged that Travis's current relationship feels noticeably different. He pointed out that his brother’s early behavior and communication revealed a deeper level of connection than in the past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?