 Jason Kelce cracks wild NSFW joke about Pope Leo XIV-"You can't have s*x" 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 15, 2025 16:25 GMT
Amazon
Jason Kelce made a joke about Pope Leo XIV. - Source: Getty

Travis and Jason Kelce discuss headlines and breaking news on their weekly episodes of the "New Heights" podcast. On Wednesday's episode, the Kelce brothers discussed the selection of Pope Leo XIV, who is the first American to be chosen as Pontiff.

In the course of conversation, Travis Kelce asked his older brother if there were qualifications to become the Pope. Neither were aware as they proclaimed they aren't from the Catholic faith. It was then Jason Kelce joked about one contributing factor that Catholic religious leaders must adhere to.

“Gotta be pretty devout, you can't have s*x. That's a big rule, that's a big one,” Jason said.
“He made it out of Chicago without any intercourse, this guy can do anything,” Travis said.

Travis Kelce then spoke about how excited that Pope Leo XIV was from Chicago and is now a world religious figure. The Chicago native is a sports fan and is reportedly a fan of the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.

Jason Kelce admitted he struggles with injuries after retirement

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2024. Since then, he has been on a journey to lose wealth and improve his overall health. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, he revealed that he currently weighs 270 pounds and was 295 pounds when he retired.

When Travis heard that he was down 25 pounds thus far, he told the former Philadelphia Eagles center that he could play tight end now. Jason responded that he didn't believe that was possible as he is dealing with an ankle, knee and back injuries just from exercising and playing golf.

"You can play tight end," Travis said.
"Can't. No. My ankles, knees and back won't let me. No. It's getting bad," Jason said.
"That's just your mind," Travis said.
"I don't know if it's like—the moment you retire mentally, your body retires too. Physically, because I'm just like. ... I'm trying to lift weights, straining muscles. My ankle, playing golf last week, is inflamed. Can't squat now because my ankle hurts. I can't bench because I sprained my pecs," Jason said. (Time Stamp:15:15)
The Super Bowl winning center is continuing his weight loss journey in order to meet his ideal weight of 250 to 265 pounds.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

