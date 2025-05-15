Travis and Jason Kelce discuss headlines and breaking news on their weekly episodes of the "New Heights" podcast. On Wednesday's episode, the Kelce brothers discussed the selection of Pope Leo XIV, who is the first American to be chosen as Pontiff.

In the course of conversation, Travis Kelce asked his older brother if there were qualifications to become the Pope. Neither were aware as they proclaimed they aren't from the Catholic faith. It was then Jason Kelce joked about one contributing factor that Catholic religious leaders must adhere to.

“Gotta be pretty devout, you can't have s*x. That's a big rule, that's a big one,” Jason said.

“He made it out of Chicago without any intercourse, this guy can do anything,” Travis said.

Travis Kelce then spoke about how excited that Pope Leo XIV was from Chicago and is now a world religious figure. The Chicago native is a sports fan and is reportedly a fan of the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.

Jason Kelce admitted he struggles with injuries after retirement

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2024. Since then, he has been on a journey to lose wealth and improve his overall health. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, he revealed that he currently weighs 270 pounds and was 295 pounds when he retired.

When Travis heard that he was down 25 pounds thus far, he told the former Philadelphia Eagles center that he could play tight end now. Jason responded that he didn't believe that was possible as he is dealing with an ankle, knee and back injuries just from exercising and playing golf.

"You can play tight end," Travis said.

"Can't. No. My ankles, knees and back won't let me. No. It's getting bad," Jason said.

"That's just your mind," Travis said.

"I don't know if it's like—the moment you retire mentally, your body retires too. Physically, because I'm just like. ... I'm trying to lift weights, straining muscles. My ankle, playing golf last week, is inflamed. Can't squat now because my ankle hurts. I can't bench because I sprained my pecs," Jason said. (Time Stamp:15:15)

The Super Bowl winning center is continuing his weight loss journey in order to meet his ideal weight of 250 to 265 pounds.

