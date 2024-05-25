  • NFL
  • Jason Kelce defends Tom Brady in NSFW rant over Deflategate scandal - "Why the f*ck does that matter?"

Jason Kelce defends Tom Brady in NSFW rant over Deflategate scandal - "Why the f*ck does that matter?"

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 25, 2024 02:31 GMT
Jason Kelce defends Tom Brady over Deflategate
Jason Kelce defends Tom Brady over Deflategate

Deflategate is considered one of the most contentious moments in NFL history. For a quick synopsis, back in January 2015, it was alleged that Tom Brady had ordered the deliberate deflation of the balls to be used in the 2014 AFC Championship Game, which the New England Patriots won 45-7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady would be suspended for four games, a punishment he served during the 2016 season. But Jason Kelce believes the suspension should never have happened. Speaking on Wednesday's episode of New Heights, he said:

“I don’t even think Tom should have gotten in trouble for deflating footballs. I’m pro deflating footballs… He outsmarted people. Why the f*ck does it matter how much air is in that motherf***er? If you’re throwing it and catching it, who the f*ck cares?
"Y’all could have taken the air out, too. You guys could have taken the air out, too. You just weren’t smart enough. So why am I getting penalized because you’re f*cking dummies? It’s a rule, but it’s a stupid rule, though… You’re taking away intelligence."

In addition to Brady's suspension, the Patriots lost two 2016 draft picks. Not that it mattered at the time, as they would win Super Bowl LI in overtime after coming back from 28-3 down against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady was named the game's MVP.

Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter alludes to Tom Brady, Deflategate in latest video

Almost ten years later, Deflategate is still going strong in some people's heads. One of those who can remember it despite being young at the time is Colorado Buffaloes two-way prospect Travis Hunter.

In a recent video chronicling his EA Sports College Football 25 cover shoot with Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and running back Donovan Edwards of the Michigan Wolverines, the wide receiver/cornerback is shown saying after catching a pass (17:50 for the segment):

"Oh yeah. That's that Tom Brady ball for sure. That's that Tom Brady Ball. It's flat."
youtube-cover

In response to the Deflategate scandal, the NFL in 2016 changed its procedures regarding the monitoring of footballs, requiring teams to submit 24 balls (twelve primary and twelve backup) two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff for inspection. This was later amended to two hours and 30 minutes before kickoff.

Balls with a pressure between 12.5 and 13.5 PSI will be approved, while those whose pressures are outside the limits will be inflated or deflated to 13.0 PSI.

