“Jason Kelce was definitely pissed off” - Taylor Swift’s fans react to Travis Kelce’s resurfaced video of irritating Eagles star

Travis Kelce may very well be considered the most popular football player of the 2020s.

At only 34 years of age, he is already considered one of the greatest tight ends the league has ever seen, winning multiple Super Bowls, making multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams, and setting multiple records. He has also become a popular topic of mainstream media, thanks to his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, and that is not to mention the New Heights podcast that he and his elder brother Jason co-host.

An old podcast clip of the Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason, leaving in the middle of an episode after Travis Kelce mocked him recently reemerged.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Swift's fans were stunned at the usually jovial Jason's act.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What Travis Kelce, elder brother Jason should expect in 2023-24 playoffs

Both Kelce brothers are in the playoffs again, but can they reach the Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs entered their bye week 7-2, but they went a mediocre 4-4 when they returned to the field. It was still enough to clinch the AFC West for the eighth consecutive season, but overall, the team has looked more vulnerable than before.

They will now be hosting their former wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his Miami Dolphins, who have transformed themselves into an offensive powerhouse under Mike McDaniel.

Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, dominated the NFC for the majority of the season, but then they were routed at home by the San Francisco 49ers to begin December. That was the start of a brutal 1-5 stretch that cost them the top seed, a first-round bye, and the NFC East as well, dropping them to the fifth seed.

As a result, they will visit the 9-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have managed to rebound after losing Tom Brady. Baker Mayfield has elevated his game significantly, posting career-highs in completions, yards, and touchdowns.

He has been helped in this regard by Mike Evans, Rachaad White, and Cade Otton, the last two of whom saw statistical improvements when playing with him. The team also boasts a Pro Bowl-infused defense that contains some still-young holdovers from the 2020-21 champion squad.