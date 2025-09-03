Jason Kelce drops F-bomb as Travis Kelce gives advice after his engagement with Taylor Swift

After dating for two years, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged on Aug. 26.Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, talked about it eight days later on their podcast. Travis said it felt amazing to call Swift his fiancée for the first time, especially when he introduced her to his teammates at a game.&quot;It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiance to a few of my teammates,&quot; Travis said on Wednesday (2:39), via &quot;New Heights.&quot; &quot;So, yeah, it was pretty cool. I still get giddy. I love it. It's exciting times.&quot;Jason, who’s been married for six years, said he still gets nervous saying “fiancée.”The former Eagles center asked Travis to give some advice to fans about proposals. Travis stressed that proposals aren’t about following a formula or imitating viral trends.&quot;Man, just you got to know your gal,&quot; Travis said. &quot;You got to know your gal or your significant other. You got to know him. You can't, it's gotta. You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.&quot;Jason agreed with his brother.&quot;You can't read about it in a Cosmopolitan magazine,&quot; Jason said. &quot;Expect that they're going to know your person. You got to know your person.&quot;Travis said there's nothing wrong with getting ideas from others, but Jason cut him with a loud, unfiltered response.“F*** that,&quot; Jason said. &quot;Fuck those other people.”Jason also teased Travis about how crazy wedding planning can be. The Chiefs tight end said he was ready, even though he knows it won’t be easy.Travis Kelce makes feelings clear about his bachelor partyTravis Kelce was asked by Jason Kelce if the producers of their podcast, Jake Chatzky and Brandon Borders, would be invited to his bachelor party.“How do you even know there’s a bachelor party coming?&quot; Travis said on Wednesday, via &quot;New Heights.&quot; &quot;I haven’t thought about it for one second.”Travis and Taylor Swift announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26.“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote.The post featured Travis down on one knee in a flower-filled garden at his Kansas City home. Swift showed off a vintage-style old mine brilliant cut diamond ring designed by Artifex Fine Jewelry. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir love story began in 2023 when Travis tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his number at her Eras Tour. She later showed up at his Chiefs games, and he supported her world tour.