Jason Kelce drops message of approval as wife Kylie promotes special cause for women’s sports

On Saturday, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, visited the Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey to attend the Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit soccer game. The podcaster was interviewed by ESPN and discussed attending the NWSL game specifically to promote women's sports.The podcaster was supporting “Body Confident Sport Initiative” by Dove, with a mission to attract more attention and interest towards women’s sports. Kylie’s contribution to promoting female athletics at the NWSL game attracted a message from her husband, Jason Kelce.The ex-NFL center retweeted ESPN’s X post and wrote a message that expressed his approval of Kylie’s intentions.“Sports build character, way to go Ky!” Jason wrote.Before making a trip to New Jersey, Kylie shared unfiltered details about her initial dating days with Jason in an episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast last week. Kylie recalled her father Ed McDevitt’s reaction to finding out about her relationship with the retired Eagles center.“My dad was very mad,&quot; Kylie said on July 25. “He thought, 'Typical athlete. You're going to be a bimbo, like perceived as the bimbo.' And then he met Jason, and was like, 'Oh, I get it.'”Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, revealed the 'main focus' of running a podcastKylie Kelce has been enjoying the massive success of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast. She has used it as a medium to share her side of the stories and incidents from her life with the fans.On Saturday, People released an interview with Kylie, in which she talked in detail about her intentions behind launching the podcast.&quot;My main focus is the theme that it's always been, which is if you're going to have to talk about me, you should talk about things that matter,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;So it's so exciting to have the podcast. I'm so excited to make the connection with women, with women in sports, with moms.”One of the topics Kelce discussed in a podcast episode last month is being “aggressively” against her daughters watching many popular kids’ shows, including &quot;Cocomelon.&quot;