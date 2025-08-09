  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jason Kelce drops message of approval as wife Kylie promotes special cause for women’s sports

Jason Kelce drops message of approval as wife Kylie promotes special cause for women’s sports

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 09, 2025 20:49 GMT
Jason Kelce drops message of approval as wife Kylie promotes special cause for women&rsquo;s sports (Image Credit: GETTY)
Jason Kelce drops message of approval as wife Kylie promotes special cause for women’s sports (Image Credit: GETTY)

On Saturday, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, visited the Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey to attend the Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit soccer game. The podcaster was interviewed by ESPN and discussed attending the NWSL game specifically to promote women's sports.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The podcaster was supporting “Body Confident Sport Initiative” by Dove, with a mission to attract more attention and interest towards women’s sports. Kylie’s contribution to promoting female athletics at the NWSL game attracted a message from her husband, Jason Kelce.

The ex-NFL center retweeted ESPN’s X post and wrote a message that expressed his approval of Kylie’s intentions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Sports build character, way to go Ky!” Jason wrote.
Ad

Before making a trip to New Jersey, Kylie shared unfiltered details about her initial dating days with Jason in an episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast last week. Kylie recalled her father Ed McDevitt’s reaction to finding out about her relationship with the retired Eagles center.

“My dad was very mad," Kylie said on July 25. “He thought, 'Typical athlete. You're going to be a bimbo, like perceived as the bimbo.' And then he met Jason, and was like, 'Oh, I get it.'”
Ad

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, revealed the 'main focus' of running a podcast

Kylie Kelce has been enjoying the massive success of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast. She has used it as a medium to share her side of the stories and incidents from her life with the fans.

On Saturday, People released an interview with Kylie, in which she talked in detail about her intentions behind launching the podcast.

Ad
"My main focus is the theme that it's always been, which is if you're going to have to talk about me, you should talk about things that matter," Kelce said. "So it's so exciting to have the podcast. I'm so excited to make the connection with women, with women in sports, with moms.”

One of the topics Kelce discussed in a podcast episode last month is being “aggressively” against her daughters watching many popular kids’ shows, including "Cocomelon."

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications