Jason Kelce fires up Bills Mafia with a promise for another wild celebration after retiring 

Jason Kelce has come out and promised that just because he has retired does not mean he is going to stop having fun and the Bills Mafia might have reason to worry that it will come at their expense. The former Eagles center memorably took off his shirt and celebrated, while chugging beer, after Travis Kelce scored a touchdown for the Chiefs against the Bills in the Divisional Round playoffs this year.

He first went into details about his latest viral moment. Jason Kelce jumped off a fire truck onto a table that was on fire, as his brother laughed in the background. The recently-retired footballer said that he was not worried about the fire, explaining,

"The fire was the least hard to figure out. Just wear a bunch of flame retardant stuff. They gave me the little firefighter hood thing to protect my face, the fire department hood deal to protect my face, and then they gave me gloves. I felt very confident with the fire."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead, what seemed to worry Jason Kelce the most was that he was going to break something given he was jumping on a table that was kept on concrete with nothing to soften the blow. He continued,

"It was jumping through a table on concrete. If we would have done it in the snow, I would have jumped off the truck. I looked at that, and I was like, 'Dude, I'm gonna break something.'"

Expand Tweet

Jason Kelce promises a legendary celebration at Bills Mafia's expense

Jason Kelce also said that he will try to do something spectacular if he gets the opportunity to do it against the Buffalo Bills. However, he promised there would be no tables. He said,

"I was hoping I was going to get an opportunity and it just didn’t arrive. Maybe next time. Next time, Buffalo. I was wishing. No tables though. No tables."

Jason Kelce also said that he enjoyed his last time over there after he had had a few drinks before that. He continued,

"Had who knows how many beers over at Big Tree and then through the tailgate. Dude, I don’t know what I was expecting, but everybody was beyond excited to have a good time and enjoy some football... Man, it was awesome."

Expand Tweet

It is abundantly clear that the future Hall-of-Famer is not going to slow down in his retirement. However, to the chagrin of all football lovers, his passion will be limited to activities off the field.