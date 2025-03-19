Jason Kelce gets 100% real about DeMarcus Lawrence’s feud with Micah Parsons following DE’s Cowboys exit

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce discussed the social media war between DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. On Monday's episode of "New Heights," Kelce said:

Ad

"What is the point of fighting on Twitter? Like just out in the open for everybody to see." (9:26)

Kelce added:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's like when we were in high school, and the kids would pull the fire alarm just so they could go out in the street and fight in front of all the students."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The feud between the two former teammates started when Lawrence gave an interview shortly after joining the Seattle Seahawks.

Ad

Trending

“I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there,” Lawrence said.

That prompted Parsons to respond on X.

“This is what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s**t,” Parsons wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It wasn't over there, though, as Lawrence tweeted:

“Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth, Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cowboys haven't advanced beyond the NFC Divisional Round since their last Super Bowl triumph, which occurred in the 1995 season. Lawrence spent 11 seasons with "America's Team" before signing a three-year, $42 million contract with Seattle.

Comparing DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons' numbers

It has been quite some time since the Cowboys have been close to the Super Bowl. They missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2020, and their poor defensive display had a lot to do with it.

Ad

Lawrence registered just three sacks, the second-lowest for him in a single season, while Parsons had a career-low 12. Parsons also had a career-low for solo tackles with 30, though Lawrence didn't fare better with only seven.

Neither player was fully healthy for the Cowboys in 2024, with Lawrence playing in just seven games and Parsons playing in 13. One telling difference between the two is the level of consistency through the years, with Parsons registering a dozen or more sacks in each of his four seasons and making the Pro Bowl every time.

Lawrence, on the other hand, hasn't had double-digit sacks in any of his last six seasons but has been to four Pro Bowls in 11 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.