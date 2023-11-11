In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce asked Travis Kelce’s plan during their 2023 bye week. The All-Pro tight end responded he was going somewhere south of the equator.

It eventually became public knowledge that the younger Kelce went to Argentina to catch a part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. But beyond that information, the Philadelphia Eagles center claimed he doesn’t know much because Travis isn’t sharing new details.

Jason Kelce knows little about updates regarding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Like Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles had their bye. With a one-week break, the All-Pro offensive lineman squeezed some time to appear in Amazon’s Thursday Night Football panel for Week 10.

While the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers were playing at Soldier Field, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit asked the older Kelce about his brother. The discussion inevitably went to the two-time Super Bowl winner and the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

However, the Super Bowl LII champion mentioned his brother isn’t sharing updates anymore because of excessive sharing with the public.

Jason Kelce shared with Michaels and Herbstreit:

“I don’t know! He doesn’t tell me too much now as I have a tendency to run my mouth a bit too much.”

All that’s known is that Travis Kelce flew to Argentina and watched Taylor Swift continue her Eras Tour. It will be a short trip for him because he must return to the United States by Sunday to prepare for Week 11.

Jason Kelce versus Travis Kelce in a Super Bowl LVII rematch next week

The Chiefs and the Eagles are two of the best teams this season leading to their Week 11 matchup. More importantly for Jason Kelce, it’s an opportunity to avenge their loss in last season’s big game. While they won’t line up against each other, Jason and Travis Kelce will be on opposite sidelines.

The Eagles picked up where they left off, winning eight of their first nine games. Meanwhile, the Chiefs bounced back from a Week 8 loss by defeating the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. The Kelce Bowl will be one of the more explored angles before their showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Meanwhile, it’s uncertain if Taylor Swift will watch the Chiefs-Eagles clash in person. The game will be Monday Night Football’s featured game on November 20, a day after Swift’s concert at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.