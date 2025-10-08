"Whatever the f*ck": Jason Kelce gets embarrassed after struggling to pronounce Cam Skattebo's name

As Cam Skattebo might know, Jason Kelce has plenty of experience seeing all four corners of the NFC East as a 13-year veteran of the Philadelphia Eagles. However, as soon as he left the team in pursuit of other things, the division didn't stop without him.
Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo are two players hoping to rebuild the status of the organization. Kelce appears to be bought in, even if he is struggling to pronounce Skattebo's name.
Speaking on an Oct. 8 edition of the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, Jason attempted to tip his cap to the team, but betrayed a gap in his football knowledge, struggling to pronounce Skattebo's name.
"Giants. Listen, I know their record doesn't indicate that they're a great football team, but these guys are playing pretty good," Jason said. "Jaxson Dart has reenergized them. ... Cam Skattebo, whatever the f*ck, these guys, there's a lot of youthful energy now... "
"The young guys got to bring energy," Jason continued. "That's your job. You should be excited to be in this league and right now, the Giants have that in spades, man. This guy, Jaxson Dart, Skattebo, don't know if I'm saying that f*cking right. They're f*cking playing with a lot of juice. This dude, f*cking pancake the motherf*cker as a lead blocker."
Skattebo's name is pronounced "Skat-eh-boo."
The New York Giants running back has morphed into a workhorse with double-digit carries in each of his last four games.
On Sept. 25, the running back logged 25 carries for 79 yards. His rise in usage can be traced to Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s shoulder injury. With the switch now made, the question is whether Tracy will regain his leadback status when he returns.
Cam Skattebo details strangest name pronunciation attempt
Jason Kelce can rest easy, as his attempt was apparently not the worst Skattebo has heard. Speaking in a Nov. 29, 2024 clip posted by PHNX Sports on YouTube Shorts, the back was asked for the worst pronunciation he has heard.
"The strangest name?" Skattebo asked. "Skattebro's gotta be the number one, like I got one the other day that was like 'are you Skattebro?' There's no 'r' in there."
If the Giants running back delivers on Thursday Night Football, it could deliver a big step forward in educating fans on how to say his name correctly. Perhaps after watching the game, Kelce can pronounce his name correctly alongside the seas of fans still learning the back's name.
