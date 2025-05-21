Jason Kelce gives media a cold shoulder after NFL keeps Eagles' 'tush push' move alive

Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce helped the team secure another win on Wednesday. Despite losing in the 2023 Super Bowl, and a poor performance in the 2024 NFL playoffs, the Eagles bounced back last season, taking revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs.

After their Super Bowl run was completed, Philadelphia faced a new challenge. The Green Bay Packers pushed for the "tush push," the Eagles' version of the quarterback sneak, to be banned.

Multiple reports suggested Kelce attended Wednesday's meeting on behalf of his former team to try to convince owners to keep the play alive. He was allowed to the owners-only meeting before the voting went through. In the end, with a 22-10 outcome, the "tush push" survived and the Eagles won this battle.

Kelce had a cold reaction to his participation. He walked off the building and left a clear message.

"I’m not here to talk the media," Kelce said.

From the league meeting in March to this point, the ban on the "tush push" gained traction. It wasn't enough to pass the Packers' proposal by only two points, but a win is a win and Philadelphia fans may rejoice.

Jason Kelce clarified whether "tush push" had something to do with his retirement

Shortly after he called it a career, speculation arose about whether Jason Kelce's role in the "tush push" was a factor in his retirement. During an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce addressed the claims.

"Some of the owners and coaches hinted that the reason I stopped playing was because of the 'tush push,' and that I got hurt on the 'tush push' frequently," Kelce said on Wednesday. "I'm just going to answer any questions people have about my partaking in this play.

"If anybody has any questions about the 'tush push,' or if I retired because of the 'tush push,''I'll tell you this right now, I'll come out of retirement today if you tell me all I have to do is run 80 'tush push' to play in the NFL. I'll do that gladly, it'll be the easiest job in the world."

The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat next season, and they still have one of their biggest weapons to keep dominating the competition.

