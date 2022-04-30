WATCH: Jason Kelce has hilarious reaction to AJ Brown being acquired by Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was estatic when news dropped that his team has acquired AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans.

The 34-year-old was part of a livestream for Bleacher Report and his reaction to the trade to bring Brown to Philadelphia went viral. As the center was reading the news off the screen, he instantly stood up in disbelief and started clapping and saying: "This is big."

To say that Kelce was impressed with the acquisition is an understatement. He was excited enough to say that, for him, it felt like Christmas had come early for him.

“Howie Roseman is working, that Howie Roseman magic, that’s what’s going on. He’s swindling. He’s moving up in the draft to get Jordan Davis and now he’s traded to get an unbelievable receiver. I’m like on Christmas right now.”

Kelce added:

“This is instantly an upgrade for the offense. I can’t tell you how much this is going to make us better. Howie, he is a man on a mission. He’s making things happen and I’m a big fan. Here we go baby! Here we go!”

AJ Brown another weapon for Eagles' offense

AJ Brown in action

The Eagles were one of the big winners on the opening night of the NFL draft. Adding AJ Brown to an offense that is now brimming with talent thrusts them into being favorites for the NFC East, along with the Dallas Cowboys.

With DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal, Dallas Goedert, and JJ Arcega-Whiteside, along with Boston Scott as the team's running back, Jalen Hurts now has some serious weapons.

The 24-year-old receiver was sensational for the Titans last season and was on track for this third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. However, he suffered a chest injury against the Texans that forced him to miss three games.

The star receiver finished with 869 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.

In the Titans' only playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old was nothing short of incredible. He finished with five receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown as Tennessee succumbed to a last-second field goal from Evan McPherson as the Bengals advanced.

His addition to the Eagles lineup certainly gives the offense another gear and some fear factor now. With Hurts expected to get better after his exploits last year, the Eagles could be moving up and quickly when the conversations around genuine playoff teams commence.

