A.J. Brown contract details: How much will new Eagles WR earn in Philadephia?

A.J. Brown was the biggest name traded on the first day of the 2022 NFL draft. Entering Thursday, Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and Baker Mayfield were the most prominent names to watch for on the trade block.

Ultimately, the Philadelphia Eagles came away as one of the biggest winners of the draft after acquiring Brown for the 18th pick and a third-round pick.

The Eagles immediately went to work signing A.J. Brown to a contract extension worth up to $100 million with $57 in guaranteed money. The deal is for four seasons, locking up Brown as a foundational piece for the Eagles for the next five years.

Spotrac @spotrac



Brown locked in $57M on a $25M per year contract with the #Eagles.



According to this @TDavenport_NFL piece, the #Titans final contract offer to WR A.J. Brown came in at $16M per year, with incentives that could get it to $20M.

For comparison's sake, Brown's guaranteed money is lower than the contracts signed by Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill this offseason. However, his maximum earnings exceed that of Diggs and Hill.

The Eagles' deal for Brown was the most major splash move of the night. Night one of the draft also saw the Arizona Cardinals trade for Baltimore Ravens star Marquese Brown.

Immediately following the trade, a video emerged of Brown giving a facetime call to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, with both players overcome with emotion.

A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts dropped hints of a trade before the draft

The rumor mill began churning Sunday when Hurts posted a picture of him and Brown working out. That was the first hint a trade was looming for the 24-year-old wide receiver.

Hurts' Instagram story post came just a couple of weeks after Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told Rich Eisen Brown wouldn't be dealt as long as he was the head coach.

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown working out together

The Eagles' expectations for the upcoming season have skyrocketed after acquiring Brown. They made the postseason last year with a 9-8 record, only to be easily defeated by Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2022 will be a make-or-break season for Hurts, who will have Brown, Dallas Goedert, and Devonta Smith. Hurts' future is in his own hands to cement himself as the Eagles' long-term answer.

Meanwhile, the Titans will hope first-round pick Treylon Burks can come close to replicating some of A.J. Brown's production. Burks' player comparison, according to NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah is Brown.

Given the Titans are in win-now mode with an aging Derrick Henry, it's a head-scratching decision not to pay Brown to establish their future on offense.

