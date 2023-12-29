Jason Kelce lands in trouble with wife Kylie for allegedly abandoning her in shark-infested waters

Travis and Jason Kelce debuted a special holiday episode of their "New Heights" podcast on Friday morning. The brothers had some family members as special guests and asked each other questions.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, made her second appearance on the podcast and spoke of a shark encounter the couple once had. Travis asked Jason and Kylie Kelce about the incident.

Kylie Kelce said she was in the same water Jason was, but he contested that she was significantly more toward the land.

Travis Kelce asked Jason if he could see Kylie and the shark.

Jason Kelce : It was hard to see Kylie that's how far away she was.

Kylie Kelce : No, it wasn't, this man was in and out of the water 'cause he couldn't stay up on his board.

Jason Kelce : If the shark would have been anywhere near you I would have jumped in and attacked it

Kylie Kelce said it was the fastest she had seen the big man move. Travis teased Jason Kelce, saying, "Quick feet gotta' get up."

Kylie: Ya' boy he was not staying in that water, every time he fell in, full panic to get his a** back up on that board. Going around paddling and I turn around and this man is ... the fastest I've ever seen this man move. All I said to his was, "Are you done?" And, he was like, mmhhmm

Travis teased Jason Kelce again for his response.

Jason: It was hard to hear what she said 'cause she was so far away from the shark.

Travis Kelce was unimpressed with his brother's response.

Kylie Kelce contested that Jason paddled past her to get to the shore and didn't say anything. The Philadelphia Eagles center defended himself, saying he was out there with the shark.

Kylie: Have you ever heard how you get away from a bear? You just have to be faster than the slowest person. I was with the slowest person, he was like, 'every man for himself.'

Jason: You were so far away from the shark and you were having so much fun, I didn't want to ruin the entire experience for you.

Travis told Jason Kelce that he'd have to be faster than the slowest person, i.e., Kylie. Kylie Kelce agreed and said that Jason must have thought his wife was slower than him and thus swam past her.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, mentions Taylor Swift in pursuit of a pet request

Although Swifties had predicted it, Taylor Swift didn't make a special cameo on "New Heights" on Friday. Travis and Jason Kelce's parents and Kylie Kelce appeared on the episode, and Swift was mentioned in their conversation.

Kylie asked Travis Kelce to convince his brother to get a cat, hinting at Swift's love of cats.

Kylie: "I told Jason that I want a cat, and he told me no. And I feel like… you might like cats now."

Travis: "What color? What color should I do?"

Kylie: "I don't want you to send a cat. I just want you to get on my team here."

Swift loves cats and has three of her own. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end offered to buy Kylie Kelce a cat.