Jason Kelce had a 'lot of fun' during New Jersey trip ahead of Kylie Kelce's altercation with drunk fan 

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie went viral for her frustrated reaction to a drunk fan on the couple's trip to New Jersey. Despite that blip, the former Philadelphia Eagles center said on his podcast with Travis Kelce that he had a really good time.

Kylie was caught on video admonishing a drunk fan, who kept harassing her husband for a picture. The fan angrily told the Kelces that they'd never be allowed back in town despite who they are, to which Kyle retorted, via Daily Mail:

"I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself."

Jason remained on the side, content to stay away from the drama and let others handle it. He said on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday:

"We went to Sea Isle, went to the beach, had a lot of fun with the girls, ate a load of beach food. We had a great time. The shore is fun, it was great to be out there. It was the first really big weekend of the year, so all the businesses are back up and running... it's like you never left."

The fan reportedly approached their window while they were in traffic and asked for a picture. Kylie initially politely declined, but the fan was persistent and the situation escalated. It did not escalate to the point of ruining the entire trip, though.

Travis and Jason Kelce don't want mail at their house

Both Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce get a lot of fan mail. They're both prominent figures in the NFL and they have a wildly successful podcast. It helps that Travis is dating Taylor Swift as well, so they do get a lot of submissions.

From now on, they're setting up a P.O. Box for all of it. The fan mail was even being sent to Jason's vacation home in New Jersey, so the two wanted to put a stop to that. Via the Daily Mail, Jason said:

"We want to encourage more of this engagement from our fans. We love it when you guys send cool stuff. We're going to set up a PO Box, we're going to set up some systems."

Travis chimed in that anything sent to their homes would be sent right back.