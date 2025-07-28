Jason Kelce makes his feelings known as Saquon Barkley honors Lane Johnson with Madden 99 club induction

It seems like EA Sports has chosen the perfect man to be the face of the upcoming edition of the Madden 26 video game. It was announced in June that the Philadelphia Eagles star running back, Saquon Barkley, will join the illustrious Madden 99 club as the game's cover star. On Monday, Barkley did a heartwarming gesture for his teammate Lane Johnson.The Eagles' X handle made a post featuring Barkley. In the video, the Madden 26 cover star presented Johnson with a box. In the surprise box was a chain shaped like the digit 99, revealing that the offensive tackle is the newest addition to the Madden 99 club.The video caught the attention of Eagles legend Jason Kelce. The seven-time Pro Bowler quote-tweeted the post to congratulate Johnson.&quot;This is f**king awesome!! One of the rarest clubs to be a part of, Congrats brotha!! [Lane Johnson],&quot; Kelce wrote.Since being selected as the fourth pick in the 2013 NFL draft, Johnson has been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and has won two Super Bowls with the franchise. Throughout his career, Johnson has played 158 games and started all of them.Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce reacts to Adam Sandler's latest movieJason Kelce watched Adam Sandler's long-awaited sequel to the &quot;Happy Gilmore&quot; film on Friday. The first part was released in 1996, and it looks like the sequel is a hit as well. Fans and critics love the film, and so did the Eagles legend.Kelce posted his review of &quot;Happy Gilmore 2&quot; on X.&quot;Man, 10 minutes into Happy Gilmore 2. …. Absolutely devastating start! How could anyone recover from that.&quot;In another tweet, Kelce wrote:&quot;I loved it. Anyone who likes the first one will enjoy it. Tons of fun, hilarious, lots of nostalgia and references to the first one, tons of familiar faces. It was great!&quot;Kelce's brother and the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce, also made a cameo in &quot;Happy Gilmore 2&quot; as himself.