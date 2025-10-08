  • home icon
  Jason Kelce opens up about the reality behind aftermath of Emari Demercado's goal line fumble

Jason Kelce opens up about the reality behind aftermath of Emari Demercado's goal line fumble

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 08, 2025 17:13 GMT
Jason Kelce X Emari Demercado COLLAGE
Jason Kelce X Emari Demercado COLLAGE (image credits: IMAGN, USA Today)

Jason Kelce gave his take on one of the NFL’s head-scratching moments this season: Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado’s goal line fumble on Sunday.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center, now a media personality and podcast host, addressed the play on Wednesday. He discussed how coaches typically respond when a player makes such an unthinkable mistake.

"I'll say this typically when something so is just flabbergasting, it's not even hyped up to the level that I think you would expect," Kelce said (56:24), via the "New Heights" podcast. "If this happened and I feel like I was the coach, or, like some of the coaches I've had, it'd be like, guys, like, what are we doing? What the f*ck are we doing?
"Finish through the letters and logos. Like, because the reality is this dude's been crushed enough like he knows right away he f*cked up. Yeah, so typically the coach is more, he's like, we don't need to harp on it. It's more like a 'Guys, we know we can't do this.' You emphasize the rule."
Demercado was set to deliver a 72-yard touchdown before letting go of the football just shy of the goal line. The ball rolled through the end zone for a touchback, handing possession to the Tennessee Titans early in the fourth quarter.

Cardinals' collapse followed Emari Demercado’s costly lapse

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Arizona’s 21-6 lead evaporated as Tennessee rallied behind a pair of late scoring drives, capped by Joey Slye’s 29-yard field goal to win 22-21.

Following the turnover, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon engaged in a confrontation with Emari Demercado on the sideline, which was captured live on the broadcast cameras. Arizona fined Gannon $100,000 for making contact with the running back. He apologized to the team the following day for losing his cool.

The fumble was one of several self-inflicted errors that doomed the team. A misfired snap off Kyler Murray’s facemask killed a red zone trip, while an interception return gave Tennessee another chance that resulted in a touchdown. The Cardinals’ conservative play-calling of three straight runs before punting on their final drive also drew postgame criticism.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
