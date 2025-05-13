Jason Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift meeting ex-NFL star's newborn daughter Finnley

It has been over a month since Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley Anne Kelce. For a long while, there have been speculations around whether or not Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, visited the newborn baby.

On Monday, Jason Kelce gave fans clarity on this. The ex-NFL star made an appearance at an Amazon event in New York City, alongside his younger brother, Travis Kelce. During an interaction with one of the reporters, the ex-Eagles center revealed how Swift had met Finnley.

"She has, yeah. She's met her. We were fortunate to have them all in. It doesn't happen often, everybody's busy, but it was really special. Thankfully, we have a really tight-knit family that makes time for each other. It's been awesome,” Jason said.

In another conversation with a reporter, Jason Kelce elaborated on the possibility of having Taylor Swift as a guest on their "New Heights" podcast. When a reporter said: "We'd love to have Taylor Swift on as well...," Jason Kelce said:

"You and a lot of other people ... for sure."

Taylor Swift has remained one of the most-requested guests for the Kelce brothers' podcast. From Jason's statement, it can be speculated that there's definitely a possibility that fans might indeed get to see Swift on the show.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie opened up about possibility of 5th baby with ex-Eagles star

Kylie Kelce made an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast last month. During one of the segments of the podcast, Kylie talked about the possibility of having a fifth baby.

While Kylie claimed that she always wanted to have four kids, she would definitely conclude the family expansion after having a fifth child.

"I’ve always said I wanted four kids (and) room for, like, one pleasant surprise. If we had five kids, I’d be like, ‘OK, that’s enough. We need to stop,'" Kylie said.

Talking about kids, Kylie previously attracted criticism when she confessed to swearing around her daughter. In an episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast last month, Kylie shared a detailed explanation of the reality behind cussing in front of the kids.

