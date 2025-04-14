Kylie Kelce explains why she swears in front of her daughters without guilt

During Monday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce responded to backlash regarding her use of profanity around her children, saying that she does not view such language as harmful in the context of her parenting. The discussion stemmed from reactions to the 2023 Amazon documentary "Kelce," as viewers expressed concern over her swearing in front of her daughters.

“We've talked a lot about cursing on this podcast,” Kelce said. “I curse in front of our kids and people were deeply offended by the fact that I curse in front of our kids. I had multiple conversations about it, like, I don't curse at my kids. My kids are little, but I don't put enough weight into these words to think that they're never going to hear them in their lifetime or that they should be offended by my usage of them in front of them. All it does is really add to my vocabulary and emphasize my point.”

Kelce emphasized that her intention is never to direct harsh language to her children. Rather, she views the use of strong language as an expressive tool within adult communication.

The podcast, which launched in December through Wave Sports + Entertainment, debuted at the top of the charts on Spotify and Apple. It features conversations around parenting, social media and women's roles in sports.

Beyond media, Kelce has stayed active in her community. She coached field hockey at Lower Merion High School (Pennsylvania), her alma mater, and continues supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation. She is also known for her role in the “Kelce” documentary and her contributions to the 2024 charity album "A Philly Special Christmas Party." Married to former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the couple has four daughters.

Kylie Kelce shares key to lasting marriage on her podcast

Kylie Kelce reflected on marriage and family dynamics during Thursday’s episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, offering what she described as the best relationship advice she’s received: to continue dating one’s spouse. The conversation, which featured guest LeeAnn Kreischer, centered on the intentionality of maintaining a marital connection, particularly in long-term relationships.

Kelce emphasized the difference between chosen and unchosen relationships.

“I love my kids with my whole heart and I always will, but I chose my husband. I didn’t choose my kids,” Kelce said.

She added that while familial bonds like those with children, parents and siblings are given, marriage is built on mutual selection and effort. Kelce also talked about the importance of staying invested in the relationship. Despite having four children, she continues to prioritize time with her husband.

“It’s one of those things where I’m like, I’m going to keep picking you by continuing to date you and appreciate you,” Kelce said.

Kelce added that she and her husband have observed personal growth over the years, crediting that progress to their ongoing commitment to the relationship.

