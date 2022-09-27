"Ping pong, Chug offs. Just set up a big wipeout course and have Rob Riggle commentate” – Jason Kelce pitches wild skills challenge amid NFL Pro Bowl revamp

Jason Kelce joined hordes of fans who were relieved upon hearing that the NFL would be doing away with the Pro Bowl. In its place, the league will be holding a skills competition and a flag-football game during the week. The center greeted the announcement with open arms and pitched his own ideas on Twitter.

From hot-dog eating competitions to Rob Riggle, the star seemed to have his perfect Pro Bowl replacement already figured out. Here's what he said in a series of tweets outlining his desires:

The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951 and will be renamed "The Pro Bowl Games."



Jason Kelce @JasonKelce So many great opportunities. I hope the NFL branches out beyond football specific things. Spike ball tournament, ping pong, cornhole, dodgeball, chug offs/drinking games. This has been a missed opportunity by the nfl for so long. Love it! So many great opportunities. I hope the NFL branches out beyond football specific things. Spike ball tournament, ping pong, cornhole, dodgeball, chug offs/drinking games. This has been a missed opportunity by the nfl for so long. Love it!

Jason Kelce @JasonKelce Just setup a big wipeout course and have @RobRiggle commentate. Ratings would be through the roof! Just setup a big wipeout course and have @RobRiggle commentate. Ratings would be through the roof!

He went on to outline a list of competitions he would like to see:

Lastly, he called for an obstacle course and plenty of jokes by Rob Riggle:

Riggle has already commentated on the show 'Holey Moley,' which features an over-the-top mini-golf competition also hosted by Steph Curry.

Jason Kelce's history with the Pro Bowl

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

The center has a distinguished history with the event as he's been selected to attend the Pro Bowl five times in his career. He is also a four-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl Champion. Jason Kelce has been with the Philadelphia Eagles since 2011.

Since 2011, the center has earned, at least, a 77 overall PFF score eight times. He blocked for and snapped the ball to quarterback Nick Foles during his unlikely run to win the Super Bowl, ultimately defeating Tom Brady in a shootout.

