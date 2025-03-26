Jason Kelce puts brother Travis Kelce on spot for dismissing a crucial tip last season

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce engaged in a candid conversation about career preparation during their Wednesday "New Heights" podcast episode.

Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, began by discussing the importance of learning from veterans:

"You keep having those conversations with the guys that are out of the league that you know — I mean, are later in their career — because I'm still learning from guys. I'm taking what my brothers told me. I'm taking stuff you ..."

Jason Kelce, a former NFL center, interrupted, focusing on a specific piece of advice he'd previously shared.

"I've been telling you for — I told you last year — get out of them cleats, and you didn't do it one time," he said.

Travis attempted to respond but continued to talk about veteran advice:

"Told me literally to wear the special. ... No, but I still take notes from a guy like Tony Gonzalez or a guy like Shannon Sharpe. I'll hear what these guys, you know, say they did towards the end of their careers that helped them get the best out of their body, week in, week out.

"And it's, like, it's just a nonstop, like, cycle of trying to better yourself. And I can see it right now — the way Al Horford plays the game, his alertness, his attention to detail. He's always in the right spot, always ready for the moment."

The podcast conversation occurred on the heels of Travis Kelce's decision to return for the 2025 NFL season after a challenging previous season in which his performance showed signs of potential decline. Kelce had just 97 receptions on 133 targets and a career-low three touchdowns.

Travis Kelce is preparing for life after football

Super Bowl LIX; Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Chiefs are facing a significant decision regarding their tight end position. Noah Gray, a fifth-round draft pick, has shown impressive growth. Last season, Gray set a career-high with 437 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Performance metrics from PFF.com highlight the emerging talent. Gray earned an overall grade of 74.2, ranking eighth among 37 qualified tight ends. In comparison, Travis Kelce scored 70.9 and ranked 15th.

Kelce's return for the 2025 season comes with uncertainty. He acknowledged on the podcast that the 40-22 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles motivated his decision to continue playing.

"I want to give it a good run. I've got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year," Travis Kelce said.

His return also involved discussions with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, about potential retirement.

Kelce is reportedly preparing for his potential final season. The Daily Mail reported he might retire after the 2025 season, potentially to focus on his personal life and relationship.

