Report: Jason Kelce raises $135,000 selling merch from viral shirtless appearance at Chiefs vs Bills for Buffalo children’s hospital

Jason Kelce is known to some as the older brother of Chiefs star Travis Kelce and the co-host of the highly successful "New Heights" podcast. NFL fans know Jason as an All-Pro offensive lineman for the Eagles. He went viral for going shirtless at the Chiefs-Bills game with a beer in hand outside the suite he was in.

In turn, that moment became a charitable cause that raised over $135K in merchandise in collaboration with Homage and Funko. The proceeds will go to the Patricia Allen Fund at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. It is named after quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother to supply continuing assistance for the pediatric critical care team at the hospital.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was in attendance at the game to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Another amazing moment happened after the game when Jason interacted with two young fans in the crowd. He posed for photos and even took one up to see Taylor Swift, who was in the same suite.

In 2022, Jason started the (Be)Philly Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on bettering the lives of young people in Philadelphia. The Kelce brothers faced off in last season's Super Bowl and fans donated $14.90 each to the foundation after the game.

The total came from adding Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles jersey number (62) with Travis' Chiefs jersey number (87). Fans came through as the $100K donation goal was surpassed.

Jason Kelce on going shirtless during the Chiefs-Bills game

On the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce explained what led to the viral shirtless moment. He explained how the Bills fans and the stadium's atmosphere played a role:

“I got caught up in the magic of ‘Bills Mafia’. It is, it is electric. The energy, the shenanigans, and I’m, like, I gotta have my shirt off at some point.

"And I didn’t get to do it beforehand…and I can’t just take my shirt off in the box — like, who takes their shirt off in the box?…So I’m, like — you know what? — I’m taking my shirt off, and I’m jumping out of this box…This is how my mind works after 40 Miller Lite.”

There is no word if Jason will do something similar at the Super Bowl when Travis and the Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers.