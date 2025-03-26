Jason Kelce reveals shocking lean mass in post-retirement body transformation

Jason Kelce is dropping some serious weight. During Wednesday's of his “New Heights” podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro revealed that he’s undergone a major body transformation since stepping away from the NFL. His latest DEXA scan showed a lean mass of 207 pounds, highlighting how much muscle he still carries despite losing weight.

Kelce, who spent years battling in the trenches at nearly 300 pounds, admitted the process of seeing his body broken down by numbers was a bit embarrassing. But the results were impressive. He’s trimmed down to 276.6 pounds, shedding 20 pounds since retirement. Jason even joked about tipping 300 during his playing days, though he insists that was rare.

“I'm 276.6 according to the scan—my lean mass. You've lost 30 pounds. That's crazy. I've lost 20 pounds. I was never heavier than 300. Well, I did—maybe a couple times—tip 300 in the NFL. It's all the same. Go ahead. Lean mass: 207 pounds of muscle. Feel like it's pretty good,” Kelce said [17:30]

The conversation took a playful turn when Travis Kelce chimed in with some classic brotherly roasting. After Jason asked him to guess his weight, Travis said “283,” which Jason proudly corrected, revealing his new, lighter frame.

For Jason Kelce, retirement isn’t about slowing down. It’s about reworking his physique. While his days of anchoring the Eagles’ offensive line are over, he’s proving that post-NFL life doesn’t mean losing strength. With 207 pounds of lean muscle still intact, he’s redefining what a retired lineman can look like.

Jason Kelce takes on weight loss challenge with Beau Allen

Retirement is giving Jason Kelce a new opponent. The former Eagles center revealed that he’s locked into a weight loss challenge with ex-teammate Beau Allen, aiming to shed body fat while packing on muscle.

Allen sparked the idea, and Kelce couldn’t say no.

“Beau Allen reached out and said, ‘Do you wanna do a competition on who can lose the most body fat percentage but still gain muscle?’” Kelce shared.

While it’s a friendly battle, the 37-year-old admits these “stupid competitions” help keep him sane after football.

Jason Kelce, who played most of his career around 295 pounds, has already cut down to 276.6. For a guy who once anchored Philly’s O-line, this is a new kind of grind. But knowing Jason, he won’t just compete, he’ll go all in.

