Jason Kelce reveals wife Kylie turned away from watching Eagles struggle vs Rams during Week 3

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed how he and wife, Kylie Kelce felt during Sunday's game. The Eagles struggled at times during the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and he revealed that his wife's superstitious behavior came in to play.On this week's episode of the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, Jason Kelce told younger brother Travis Kelce, that Kylie turned around in her seat while the Eagles were on offense. Wide receiver AJ Brown ended up having a big play and Jason said Kylie's sports superstition kicked in and she remained backwards in her seat, afraid to jinx the Eagles. &quot;But honestly, when she turned around. I think this was right before the drive with the big throw to AJ. And I like, we're all celebrating, because we finally got something going offensively. I look back and Kylie's seated back. So we got to change the Mojo. We got to change the Mojo up. She's switching around. And then we end up scoring that drive. And it's like, yeah, Kylie, I'm sorry. You're not allowed to turn around. It wasn't even me saying that, like Kylie was saying me like, hey, J, sorry I turned this way watching the rest of this game.&quot; (TS: 28:47)Jason Kelce said that he knew the 'mojo' would have to change if the Philadelphia Eagles were going to pull out the win. Philadelphia ended up defeating the Rams 33-26 after returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown. Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie took credit for Eagles' win over RamsKylie Kelce has been a die-hard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles her entire life. Her fandom for the team became even bigger when she met and then married Jason Kelce. Now that the Super Bowl champion center is retired, the two can attend and watch their favorite team together. This past weekend, Kylie Kelce took matters into her own hands to manifest a win for the Eagles. A video of Kylie Kelce and Emmy winning actress Hannah Einbinder, sitting backwards in their seats at Lincoln Financial Field circulated online. After the Eagles pulled off the win with a blocked field goal return, Kelce reshared the video in a now expired Instagram Story, taking credit for willing her team to victory. “Gotta do whatcha gotta do. Go Birds.-Kylie captioned the Instagram Story.”Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Davis blocked the Rams 44-yard field goal attempt by kicker Joshua Karty. Davis returned it for a 61-yard touchdown to secure the 33-23 win.