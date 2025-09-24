  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jason Kelce reveals wife Kylie turned away from watching Eagles struggle vs Rams during Week 3

Jason Kelce reveals wife Kylie turned away from watching Eagles struggle vs Rams during Week 3

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 24, 2025 16:26 GMT
Chris Stapleton Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora - Source: Getty
Jason Kelce revealed his wife's unique way of watching the Philadelphia Eagles.- Source: Getty

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed how he and wife, Kylie Kelce felt during Sunday's game. The Eagles struggled at times during the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and he revealed that his wife's superstitious behavior came in to play.

Ad

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce told younger brother Travis Kelce, that Kylie turned around in her seat while the Eagles were on offense. Wide receiver AJ Brown ended up having a big play and Jason said Kylie's sports superstition kicked in and she remained backwards in her seat, afraid to jinx the Eagles.

"But honestly, when she turned around. I think this was right before the drive with the big throw to AJ. And I like, we're all celebrating, because we finally got something going offensively. I look back and Kylie's seated back. So we got to change the Mojo. We got to change the Mojo up. She's switching around. And then we end up scoring that drive. And it's like, yeah, Kylie, I'm sorry. You're not allowed to turn around. It wasn't even me saying that, like Kylie was saying me like, hey, J, sorry I turned this way watching the rest of this game." (TS: 28:47)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Ad

Jason Kelce said that he knew the 'mojo' would have to change if the Philadelphia Eagles were going to pull out the win. Philadelphia ended up defeating the Rams 33-26 after returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie took credit for Eagles' win over Rams

Kylie Kelce has been a die-hard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles her entire life. Her fandom for the team became even bigger when she met and then married Jason Kelce. Now that the Super Bowl champion center is retired, the two can attend and watch their favorite team together. This past weekend, Kylie Kelce took matters into her own hands to manifest a win for the Eagles.

Ad

A video of Kylie Kelce and Emmy winning actress Hannah Einbinder, sitting backwards in their seats at Lincoln Financial Field circulated online. After the Eagles pulled off the win with a blocked field goal return, Kelce reshared the video in a now expired Instagram Story, taking credit for willing her team to victory.

Gotta do whatcha gotta do. Go Birds.-Kylie captioned the Instagram Story.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Davis blocked the Rams 44-yard field goal attempt by kicker Joshua Karty. Davis returned it for a 61-yard touchdown to secure the 33-23 win.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications