Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce takes credit for Eagles' stunning 33-26 win over the Rams

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, might be the Eagles’ new lucky charm after Philadelphia’s 33-26 comeback win over the Rams on Sunday. Sitting in the stands alongside her husband, the retired Eagles legend, Kylie posted an Instagram story as the game ended, cheekily claiming credit for the wild finish.

In the shot, Kylie sat with her legs crossed, possibly to bring good luck, while Jason stood just behind her. She captioned it:

“Gotta do whatcha gotta do. Go Birds.”

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie takes credit for Eagles' stunning 33-26 win over the Rams [IG/@kykelce]

On the field, chaos reigned as Jordan Davis blocked Joshua Karty’s 44-yard field goal and ran 61 yards for a touchdown. This sealed Philly’s 12th straight home win. Earlier, Jalen Carter had blocked a 36-yard attempt, while Jalen Hurts marched the Eagles on a 17-play, 91-yard drive for the late lead.

Kylie Kelce talks about postpartum difficulties

Jason Kelce's wife is keeping it real about the less glamorous side of life after baby No. 4. Five months after welcoming daughter Finnley with retired Eagles center, Kylie Kelce admitted on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast that postpartum challenges are still hitting hard.

“Not gonna lie, I’m not sure which is causing me to lose more hair: my hormones or Finn grabbing the little hairs back here and ripping them out with her tiny baby hands. Oh, great,” Kylie joked.

She also added that hair loss has been one of her biggest surprises. Kylie further shared her experience two weeks after Jason teased the idea of a fifth child on the “Bussin With The Boys” podcast.

“I mean, listen, if a boy happened, that would be fun," Jason said. "But I think at the end of the day, I say what my dad always said: We're very blessed to have four healthy, smart, charismatic, amazing children, and I would not trade any of that for a second. I wanted three kids early on,” Jason said. [03:17:00]

