"Dak spit first": Jason Kelce's wife Kylie makes her feelings known on Jalen Carter's spitgate incident

The 2025 NFL season started off on Sept. 5 with the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected only six seconds after the kickoff for spitting toward Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during an argument. Despite Carter's early exit, the Eagles won 24-20.Initially, Carter was heavily criticized for his actions, but video footage later revealed that Prescott may have instigated the exchange by spitting in Carter's direction first.The NFL fined Jalen Carter $57,222 and suspended him for one game. However, since he was ejected before playing a single snap, the league considered the suspension as already served.Regarding the incident, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, tweeted after the game:"This is the most wild start to an NFL season of all time. First play of the game, one player is carted off, the other ejected. I mean everyone knows you don't spit, you swallow obvi."Jason Kelce @JasonKelceLINKThis is the most wild start to an NFL season of all time. First play of the game, one player is carted off, the other ejected. I mean everyone knows you don't spit, you swallow obviTalking about the incident also was Jason's wife, Kylie.&quot;I bleed green," Kylie said on her podcast on Thursday (Timestamp: 0:27). "And by the way, Dak spit first. And in case you were wondering, Jason's tweet: I read it and laughed, obvi, before he posted that. So, all the people are thinking that it was appalling, do you know my husband?!&quot;Jason Kelce on Jalen Carter's potentialJason Kelce also talked about the incident on Friday on his "New Heights" podcast.&quot;He's a great player, (but) he has to be smarter than this,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;He has a chance to be one of the best defensive linemen in this era of football. That's how dominant he has been to this point. Don't let this dumb behavior jeopardize the career, the person, and the legacy that you can build, especially in this city.&quot;Kelce called the incident "really unfortunate" and noted that Jalen Carter would now have to carry the image of being part of a public controversy. However, he also talked about forgiveness.&quot;We all make mistakes,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;I have done things that I'm not proud of. Everybody gets caught up in the heat of the moment. He's taken accountability. Now, moving forward, we need you to be better than that, Jalen. We have to have you better than that. And you need to be better than that for yourself.&quot;Carter did issue a public apology and is eligible to play in the Eagles' next game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni has not confirmed whether the team will impose any more disciplinary measures.