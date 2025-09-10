Kevin Hart makes feelings known on Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott amid NFL's suspension decision on Eagles DT

Comedian Kevin Hart expressed his thoughts on Jalen Carter's spitting incident. He wants the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle back on the field despite his judgment during the season opener against Dallas on Thursday.

Hart appeared on the "New Heights podcast" with Jason and Travis Kelce, where he admitted that he didn't like the incident.

"We have a very strong football team, and not having our defensive recruit that we just got on the field, I didn't like that," Hart said on Wednesday (55:57). "I didn't like the spit moment. So I want to see him on the field. I want to see what happens to our defense when we got that type of talent out there."

Carter was ejected from the game before the first snap after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The NFL confirmed that he would forfeit a game check and be considered suspended for Week 1. Carter is eligible to return for Sunday’s matchup against Kansas City.

The league also fined Carter $57,222.

Jason Kelce warns Jalen Carter about the impact of behavior

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

While Kevin Hart highlighted the team’s need for Jalen Carter’s talent, Jason Kelce had a message for him.

“I was just like, dude, the game hasn’t even started, and we just lost two players for the entire day. This is wild,” Kelce said on Wednesday, via the "New Heights" podcast.

“Why the f*** are we doing this? It was just a very frustrating moment, not only because he’s one of our best players, but it’s an awful thing to be a part of as a fan base, as an organization. Don’t let this dumb behavior jeopardize the career and person and legacy you could build, especially in this city.”

Carter took responsibility in postgame interviews, saying he regretted letting down his teammates and the fan base.

"It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won't happen again," Carter said. "I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there. I'm doing it for them. It won't happen again. I can make that promise."

With the disciplinary matter resolved, Carter is expected to rejoin Philadelphia’s defensive front in Week 2 against the Chiefs.

