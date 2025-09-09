Jalen Carter suspension: Eagles DT gets massive news on punishment for spitting on Dak Prescott 

Jalen Carter, defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, remains under the threat of suspension following a controversial incident during the NFL regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.Even before the first snap, Carter was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Although the NFL did not immediately impose a suspension, the matter is far from resolved.According to a source reported by &quot;Pro Football Talk,&quot; a suspension is still being considered, and the final decision has yet to be made.&quot;The lack of a Jalen Carter punishment on Monday led to a reasonable assumption that he won't be suspended. However, we're told a suspension is still on the table,&quot; Pro Football Talk tweeted through their X account on Tuesday.The most likely penalty now under discussion is a fine, probably amounting to $57,222, which corresponds to the standard game check for a player missing one game. The decision is critical as the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.On Monday's episode of the &quot;Pat McAfee Show,&quot; NFL insider Adam Schefter also discussed a possible update on Jalen Carter's suspension.“We’ll see whether the league decides to take additional action. Usually in the past, they have not, they’ve left a one-game suspension stand,” Schefter said.“I think back to what Troy Vincent, the NFL executive vice president, told NFL executives, GMs, and coaches at the owners meeting in the spring. He said, ‘We are not going to tolerate anything that demeans the game. We want only good sportsmanship, and there will be zero tolerance involved.&quot;After the opener, ESPN reported on Saturday that the Eagles may also internally penalize Carter. However, it will be kept in-house. On Thursday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni expressed disapproval at the behavior exhibited.“I want these guys to play with great energy, great tenacity while doing it within the rules of the game,” Nick Sirianni said. “So we’ll address that.&quot;Tom Brady takes a subtle dig at Dak Prescott-Jalen Carter SpitgateOn Sunday, Tom Brady subtly referenced the Dak Prescott-Jalen Carter controversy while commenting on the Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants game.After a heated exchange between Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Giants defensive end Abdul Carter, Brady joked:“Nobody’s spitting on one another. That’s a bonus right now, just being honest.”While the Cowboys lost 24-20 to the Eagles, Daniels led the Commanders to a 21-6 victory.