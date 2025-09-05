  • home icon
  • WATCH: Viral unseen video of Dak Prescott spitting on Eagles huddle moments before Jalen Carter's attack against Cowboys QB

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 05, 2025 04:55 GMT
Jalen Carter made headlines on Thursday - for the wrong reasons. However, he may have had justification for his actions.

Right after kickoff for the Kickoff Game, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle spat on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He was ejected from the game, while his team was given a 15-yard penalty.

Later in the night, however, NBC released previously unseen footage of Prescott spitting at Eagles players while they were huddling. It was after this point that Carter spat back on him:

When asked about the decision to eject Carter, referee Shawn Smith bluntly told Zach Berman:

“One of the officials observed him spitting on an opponent. It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game. It’s a non-football act.”
Meanwhile, former Super Bowl-winning safety Devin McCourty had some strong words about the incident during the halftime show:

"We talked about it before the game: you can't be selfish. This is about the team. That was selfish, disrespectful. You cannot do that!"

History shows Jalen Carter will likely not be suspended for spitting on Dak Prescott

Those expecting a damning punishment for Jalen Carter may want to temper their expectations, however, as USA Today’s Tom Viera explains.

Back in 2020, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was assigned to cover Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. He spat on his assignment, but escaped with only a fine.

In a Cowboys-related example, Terrell Owens spat on DeAngelo Hall, then playing cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons, in 2006. He also came away with a $35,000 fine, largely because the officials had not seen the incident. Late Washington safety Sean Taylor also came away with just $17,000 in salary lost for a similar incident.

NBC’s Mike Florio, however, sees Carter being suspended - potentially for more than a game - should he fail to properly show remorse for his actions:

“For Carter to display the ultimate disrespect to an opponent before the first game of the season has even really begun, the league may decide that something more than an ejection is needed to send the right message to Carter — and to the rest of the league.”

The Eagles would win the game 24-20 after CeeDee Lamb ended a streak of five straight punts after a lightning delay with a dropped pass.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

