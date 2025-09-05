  • home icon
  Stephen A. Smith drags Jalen Carter's infamous 2023 car crash while going scorched earth on Eagles DT for spitting on Dak Prescott

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 05, 2025 16:14 GMT
Stephen A. Smith brings up Jalen Carter
Stephen A. Smith brings up Jalen Carter's past

As Jalen Carter is likely well aware, it was the spit seen around the world. Prescott, in one of the most bizarre openings to a season in NFL history, was subjected to getting hit with saliva sent from the mouth of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The act sent him off the field via ejection, leaving fans stunned.

The following morning on "First Take," Stephen A. Smith brought up the defensive tackle's previous transgression in 2023, years before the showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Speaking in a clip uploaded on X on September 5, Smith claimed that no one had thought about the incident until September 4.

"You spit on Dak Prescott, you don't think somebody's going to see that? Just the dumbest possible thing. ... Remember that car crash incident that you got into in 2023 that ultimately led to you falling to the ninth pick in the NFL draft when you were projected as the number one overall pick? Nobody thought about that until last night. ... what you do and how you act stays with you."
According to a July 23 AP report, the car crash incident featured Carter racing in an incident that resulted in two fatalities. Carter received a $1,000 fine in March after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, as the party who pleads it essentially claims innocence but admits that they don't possess the evidence to prove otherwise.

Jalen Carter’s Spitting Incident Sets Ominous Tone to Early Payday Hopes

Jalen Carter at Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Carter at Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Carter, like the vast majority of first-round picks from Cam Ward to C.J. Stroud, spends their first years in the league aiming to make a case to earn the coveted second contract. Carter, now in his third season, is entering a window that could define his career.

After putting up fewer sacks in 2024 (4.5) than in 2023 (6.0), the pressure to deliver in a big way in 2025 has reached new heights. However, by getting himself ejected on one of the biggest nights on the NFL calendar, he has given the Philadelphia Eagles a big reason to hold off on the second contract, even if he delivers at a level worthy of earning an extension.

According to Spotrac, Jalen Carter's current deal will conclude after the 2026 season, unless the team exercises a fifth-year option. If Carter doesn't deliver remarkable production, even that outcome could be placed in jeopardy. Put simply, the pass rusher has dug himself a hole to climb out of, potentially even putting a second contract in danger.

Will Jalen Carter be able to erase the image of spitting on the Cowboys quarterback?

Edited by Ian Van Roy
