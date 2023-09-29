Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce have become the ideal pair of siblings in the world of sports. Sometimes special guests make appearances on their show "New Heights," but many agree that the cutest out of all the guests was Wyatt, Jason's 3-year-old daughter.

She makes an appearance in the Amazon Prime documentary on her father, named "Kelce." In the documentary, fans witnessed a funny yet sad interaction between her and the Eagles player. After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, Jason spent time with his family at a hotel in Arizona.

Wyatt asks her dad if he won the game, and he tells her that he did not. Then Wyatt said:

“Uncle Travvy winned.”

“Yeah, Uncle Travvy did win,” Jason repliesd.

Then Kylie, Jason's wife, asks her daughter if she is happy with the outcome. Wyatt said:

“I didn’t want Uncle Travvy to win.”

This season, "Uncle Travvy" is not only having one of his best professional years, but he is also enjoying his personal life.

Travis Kelce took a playful shot at teammate Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce has wholeheartedly embraced the rumors of him romantically being involved with Swift. He hasn't accepted that the two are dating, but the star TE didn't refute the claims either.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the game against the Bears this past weekend, Patrick Mahomes said that although he felt the pressure to perform well under the eyes of Swift, he had to be the best wingman and let the TE show his football prowess.

Travis Kelce sarcastically replied to Mahomes' comments on his hit podcast, "New Heights:"

"Pat telling everybody that I never run the route called and getting me the all the Swifties watching, um, thanks Pat" (37:29 - 37:35)

He also told his brother, Jason Kelce, that he wanted to keep their personal lives under cover.

“I want to respect both of our lives,” Travis said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out. Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”