Jason Kelce’s ESPN bag revealed to be as big as Derrick Henry’s $8,000,000 payday

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce was a sought-after prospect as an analyst when he decided to retire from the NFL, with several networks and media companies offering him lucrative deals to join them. In the end, he joined ESPN, where he works on "NFL Countdown" and has his own late show, "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce."

As his first season with the giant company comes to an end, details about his contract were revealed on Thursday in a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. While commenting on which future analyst would be the best candidate to earn a nine-figure broadcasting deal, he said:

"Last year, Jason Kelce was taking meetings with all the networks. He had offers from nearly every major network, before going with the highest known bidder in ESPN on a three-year, $24 million contract, according to sources briefed on the deal."

This is the same type of deal that Derrick Henry, one of the best two running backs in the NFL, agreed to with the Baltimore Ravens last offseason. The former Tennessee Titans star joined the AFC North squad on a two-year, $16 million deal, meaning he and Kelce are making the same type of money.

Jason Kelce, one of the best centers in NFL history, retired from the game after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated the Eagles in the 2023 wild-card round, humiliating them with Baker Mayfield playing at a high level.

Even though some fans wanted him to return for one more season and share touches with Saquon Barkley, Jason Kelce didn't change his mind and seems to be happy on the other side of the TV. Additionally, he signed a multimillionaire deal with his brother Travis for their "New Heights" show.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie explains how she plans to keep him in check

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie will be in attendance for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Even though Jason will be on duty with ESPN for the big game, Kylie explained on her "Not Gonna Lie" show how she prepares to keep the retired center in line.

She sounded relieved by the fact that Jason will be working during the game, but when he's not in her sight, she plans to text him twice to know his whereabouts. Otherwise, she'd talk with the people working with Kelce.

Kylie ultimately said she hopes to enjoy some wife-and-husband time in New Orleans without the kids.

