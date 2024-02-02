Even as he prepares for a potential retirement, Jason Kelce proved why he has been among the NFL's best offensive linemen.

On Thursday, the veteran Philadelphia Eagles center was among six participants in the Snap Shots challenge at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. The objective was to score as many points as possible by snapping footballs through holes on a wall.

Kelce was the first one up, and he immediately made it clear that he wanted to hit the five, which he eventually did as the clock wound down:

That earned him much praise from fans, with one tweeting:

"This guy is the best center in existence"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

The NFC eventually won, thanks to Minnesota Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola:

Jason Kelce wants to revive Backyard Sports video game franchise

There are major differences in how Jason Kelce and his younger brother Travis carry themselves.

Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has been as famous for his colorful outfits and glamorous relationships as he is for his touchdown catches. However, his elder brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, has a more grounded character.

He's married and has three daughters and does not particularly care what he wears off the field. He has also shown savviness in future investments, owning five residences, mainly in the Philadelphia area.

On the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce revealed a business endeavor he would like to do: developing and marketing video games, specifically a revival of the Backyard Sports franchise:

"I don't even know if I want to mention this cause I have secretly been looking into seeing if anybody holds the rights to Backyard Football and Backyard Baseball, cause I wanna buy it and get this thing going again.

"It's the best game ever. It was so electric. Can you imagine playing Backyard Football right now on your phone? Cause you can do that whole thing on your phone, it wasn't that complicated."

The Backyard Sports franchise, which began in 1997 with Backyard Baseball, has featured the likes of Tom Brady. Formerly owned by Humongous Entertainment, then Atari, its IP now belongs to a certain Day 6 Sports Group.