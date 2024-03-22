Jason Kelce's wife Kylie blames Eagles icon for her 'embarrassing' Irish dance video

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, addressed a video that surfaced last week showing her Irish dancing on a balcony alongside professionals on St. Patrick's Day.

On Thursday, she posted a video on her TikTok admitting that she had 'no business' being up on the balcony dancing alongside the professionals.

'Some of you know what this is. It's the third edition of places Kylie has no business being and that would be Irish dancing.'

She humorously labeled it as another instance of "places Kylie has no business being."

Kylie blamed her husband, Jason, and their friend for encouraging her to dance at a Philadelphia area bar, Media's Towne House. She said that she was embarrassed by her dancing skills as she had not done any Irish dancing since she was in middle school.

Kylie Kelce went on to thank everyone for their support despite her embarrassing dancing. While also issuing a warning for Jason Kelce to "sleep with one eye open" after volunteering her.

Did Jason Kelce's wife Kylie play sports in college?

Kylie Kelce has become well-known by NFL fans for being the wife of now-retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. As well as the sister-in-law of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

However, before she became well-known to NFL fans, she was an athlete in her own right. Kylie Kelce played collegiate field hockey at Cabrini College up until 2017 when she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications.

In 2019, she reflected on her time playing field hockey at the collegiate level and the impact it had on her life.

"One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family. The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime."

Despite ending her field hockey career a few years ago, Kylie still hosts youth field hockey clinics. She even did one in Kansas City in November ahead of the Eagles matchup against the Chiefs.