Jason Kelce's wife Kylie confesses being 'vehemently against' viral parenting trend

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's wife Kylie has planned on giving up on certain parenting trends, after giving birth to their fourth daughter. She opened up about being "vehemently against" many parenting trends, one of which she recently shed light on.

In Thursday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie revealed being against the birthday trend of kids receiving gifts. Talking about the reason she would not entertain this trend after the birth of her fourth child, Kylie said:

"I am vehemently against the idea of other kids getting birthday presents on a child's birthday. Our family knows, no one else is receiving a birthday present for Bennett's birthday. Everyone gets a special day. When your siblings get presents for your birthday, it reduces your birthday. It's not their birthday. It's your birthday."

According to Kylie Kelce, this trend diminishes the importance of the birthday. Having the gifts-giving trend centric to just the kid whose birthday it is ensures that he feels more special, all while teaching other kids that they won't always receive gifts, especially on someone else's special day.

Jason Kelce revealed giving up on family expansion plans

After their fourth daughter’s birth, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie would most likely press the brakes on family expansion. The ex-Eagles star opened up about giving up on the same, during an appearance on "The Steam Room" podcast on Saturday.

Jason highlighted Kylie's tough experience with her fourth pregnancy and said:

"I think Kylie's about coming to the end of wanting to pop these things out. I think this pregnancy has been a long one for her. You know, this is our fourth girl. We'll see. This one might be it. There haven't been any firm decisions made."

Even though Jason revealed not making any "firm decisions" on pausing family expansion, his statement reflects that there's a good chance that the couple would indeed stop at the fourth one.

Moving forward in the podcast episode, Kelce also addressed the influence of not having a boy yet, in his decision to pause further family planning.

"I don't think it's necessarily about wanting a boy, because, at the end of the day, we're not shooting with good percentages. We've got to give up on that idea," Jason said.

Apart from talking about her parenthood experience in her podcast, Kylie Kelce revealed being bothered by the media for exploiting her relationship with Taylor Swift.

