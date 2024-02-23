Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie debuts in fashion show with stunning appearance in Milan 

While Jason Kelce participated in the Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism at Sea Isle City, New Jersey, his wife, Kylie Kelce, went to her first-ever fashion show. It’s not just any event because she went to Milan, Italy, for Alberta Ferretti’s fashion show for their Fall/Winter 2024-2025 catalog.

According to an article by People Magazine’s Julia Moore, Kylie Kelce sported a metallic silver pantsuit with wide-leg pants, a white blouse, and a double-breasted jacket. The Alberta Ferretti show is part of the Milan Fashion Week and an exciting event.

Jason Kelce’s better half shared photos of her experience on her Instagram account. She posted a picture with Neiman Marcus Vice President for Luxury Fashion, Jodi Kahn, who Jason Kelce’s wife referred to as “The best seat neighbor for my first ever fashion show!”

The mother of three added:

“And thank you for putting up with my coughing attack”

Kylie Kelce with Neiman Marcus Vice President for Luxury Fashion Jodi Kahn at Milan Fashion Week

She also reposted another photo with the caption:

“The night Milan Fashion Week welcomed this gem to la squadra”

Kylie Kelce at the Milan Fashion Week

Kylie Kelce placed a heart emoji in her re-post to show her appreciation. While it’s her first time attending a fashion show, she has previously modeled for the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular, she wore a replica of the iconic Kelly Green jacket the late Princess Diana made famous.

She signed the copy of that 90s letterman jacket and put it up for auction to raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation. While online stores sold copies of the jacket made explicitly for the British princess, no one knows where the original coat is.

Jason Kelce’s wife is a die-hard Eagles fan

It’s not just that Kylie Kelce wore the Kelly Green jacket for charity. Instead, she’s an avid supporter of the Super Bowl 52 champions. She grew up in Narbeth, 20 miles from Philadelphia, and played field hockey at Lower Merion High School and Cabrini University.

Jason Kelce’s wife proved her unwavering allegiance to the Eagles by refusing to wear any Kansas City Chiefs gear during Super Bowl 58. Instead, she wore a red Cincinnati Bearcats shirt to the game. The Kelces played for the said school before making it to the NFL.

Likewise, she claimed to give Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott, an Eagles lanyard during the big game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The Swift family is from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, making Scott Swift an Eagles fan despite rocking Chiefs gear, which he wore to support his daughter’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.