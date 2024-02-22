Kylie Kelce hints at giving Taylor Swift's dad one Eagles lanyard while decked in Chiefs gear at the Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce (nee McDevitt) is well-known for being a diehard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, and with good reason. Her husband Jason, whom she married in 2018 (two months after Super Bowl LII), has been that team's starting center since 2012.

Jason's brother Travis won the Super Bowl LVIII earlier this month with the Kansas City Chiefs. At the big-ticket event, Kylie caught attention for refusing to wear Kansas City Chiefs-themed clothes to a game involving them and the San Francisco 49ers. And that apparently was not the only sartorial decision she made that night.

A very keen TikToker by the name of Bethany Pendleton managed to find a shot of Scott Swift, father of Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, wearing an Eagles lanyard (ID lace). When asked whether she was involved, Kylie responded:

"Have you ever since (sic) the grinch smile gif?"

Kylie Kelce speaks up on her husband Jason wearing a luchador mask at Super Bowl LVIII afterparty

If Kylie Kelce was the epitome of team Eagles loyalty, then Jason Kelce was the complete opposite. With his Eagles having long been eliminated from the playoffs, the veteran enter decided to fully support his younger brother Travis' Chiefs.

From wearing a beanie in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game to an apron at Super Bowl LVIII, Jason backed his brother to the hilt. For the afterparty to the latter game, he also donned a red-and-yellow luchador mask.

Speaking on the post-Super Bowl episode of the New Heights podcast, Kylie said (begins at 1:35:10):

"First, was I surprised that you wearing a mask? Yes. But am I surprised that you fully committed to wearing a frickin' Nacho Libre Kansas City-Style mask for the entire after-party? No.

She also reacted to her husband dancing during the afterparty:

"You displayed your three dance moves. Jason, the only reason it looked like your belly took over - you were really hip thrusting. It looked like your belly took over because you were wearing overalls."

"You were so dunnk that you just bypassed stomping. Stomping is usually your start. That's how you get yourself amped up to start going."

The entire segment involving Kylie begins at 1:34:38 of the video below: