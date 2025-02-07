Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie highlights “negative” side of favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show by Rihanna

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce's latest episode of her podcast "Not Gonna Lie" of course had a Super Bowl theme. Kylie took questions from listeners and one person asked her what Super Bowl halftime show was her favorite.

Kylie Kelce said that Rihanna performing at halftime during Super Bowl LVII in Arizona was her favorite. The big game, which took place on February 2023, featured Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles against Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kylie said the only downfall of the performance was that Rihanna chose to wear red which she feels was biased towards the Chiefs. Kylie said that she feels Rihanna should have worn a neutral color instead.

"What was your favorite halftime performance? This is so easy. It was Rihanna. The Rihanna halftime performance at the Arizona Super Bowl. I will start with the negative. She shouldn't have been wearing red. That felt biased. I didn't like it. From what I understand she is not a Chiefs fan so why were we wearing red? Moving on the reason why it's my favorite halftime performance is because Wyatt was living her absolute best life. It was one of the moments where she just let the freak flag fly."

"I don't know she just had her Stadium headphones on and her paci in her mouth and she was just, I mean girl was getting after it. And obviously she had heard songs by Rihanna, leading up to that but it wasn't enough where she knew the lyrics or could recognize those songs. It was hilarious. I mean whenever you get in a situation and your kids are experiencing that much joy, you are also experiencing that. You just can't help yourself. It was incredible. So I'm going with Rihanna as my favorite halftime performance from those Super Bowls that I've seen in person." (26:20)

Kylie Kelce went on to say that it was her favorite because she and Jason Kelce's daughter Wyatt really enjoyed herself. She said that she was singing and dancing and that brought so much to joy to her as her mother.

Kylie and Jason Kelce's three daughters won't be attending Super Bowl LIX

Kylie and Jason Kelce will be attending Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana this Sunday. While Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce confirmed his three nieces will wear custom shirts to support him, they won't be in attendance at Caesars Superdome for the big game.

In an interview with NBC's Today Show, Kylie Kelce revealed their three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett will stay home in Pennsylvania rather than make the trip to New Orleans. She said the logistics of their schedules and lack of interest in watching four quarters of football played a factor in the decision.

"They don't also really watch football in a way that they would enjoy being in the stadium for the duration of the Super Bowl. So in an effort to sort of just give everyone their best shot at enjoying the day, they will be watching the Super Bowl from home."-Kylie Kelce said in an interview with the Today Show

Kylie and Jason Kelce are already in New Orleans and have been seen attending events the last few days leading up to the game.

