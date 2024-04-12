Kylie Kelce has a special place in the hearts of NFL fans.

Dubbed as the 'People's Princess of Philadelphia,' Kylie's popularity has continued to grow over the past few years. Linked to her charitable work and her many steps to better the community, Kylie continues to earn everyone's appreciation and praise.

This includes the recent live New Heights show in Cincinnati, where Kylie Kelce was amongst many in the audience.

Captured in a now-viral video, Kylie is seen hiding her face as the camera pans close to her. Fans were enamored by the situation, cheering her on as they continued to share the clip.

Many referred to her as the princess, noticing that Kylie (married to retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce) is also shy in front of the camera.

"All hail the princess," a fan commented.

"Places Kylie has every business being!," one fan wrote.

Most people saw her as 'down to earth,' impressed by how she handled the crowd, fans and seemingly unwanted attention.

"I love Kylie!! She’s so genuine and down to earth!! " another fan complimented.

"I love her so she is so down to earth and funny," said one fan.

Other X (formerly Twitter) users brought up Jason Kelce and said that he was certainly the luckiest guy in the world.

"Jason is going to be in big trouble!!!" one fan joked.

"Is Jason the luckiest guy in the world? Girl has start power, is beautiful and wants no part of the limelight. She seems so down to Earth," one user mentioned.

A fan, though, hoped everyone would leave her alone:

"I love her so much but you best believe if I saw her in the wild I would leave her the hell alone. Let her LIVE!!!!"

Kylie Kelce talked about her popularity in Philadelphia

As mentioned, Kylie Kelce is often referred to as a 'princess' in Philadelphia. Named their queen by a few others, Kylie's popularity has been infectious.

The former athlete, however, is still trying to get used to all the attention as a celebrity and even Jason Kelce's wife. She is, of course, making sure to use her reach for something that matters.

"It's... interesting," Kylie told TODAY. "I am trying to take it in stride and make sure that when people are talking about me, it's about important things. So the Eagles Autism Foundation is the perfect example."

Also, by supporting Jason in his life on and off the field, one can certainly continue to expect more such moments from Kylie Kelce.