Kylie Kelce stole the show at the NCAA women’s basketball March Madness Final Four. The event was held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, where Kylie was one of the many celebrities who attended.

Popular among Philadelphia Eagles supporters and married to Jason Kelce, most fans were glad to see Kylie attend the game.

Kylie Kelce even posed for photos with some fans. Many users were hyped about sharing her clips and photos online. They referred to her clips as 'stunning' and the former athlete as their 'queen.'

"She’s so stunning it’s sickening," one fan wrote.

"Just living her best life 💚," another fan added

"👸 supporting 👸’s. We love to see it!" one user said.

Some users wondered where Jason Kelce was, while crediting Kylie for continuing to support women's sports.

"Love Kylies support of Women's Sports," a fan wrote.

"Whichever team she cheers for has the mandate of heaven," another Twitter user pointed out.

"Get her in a uni and let Clark pass to her instead," one fan joked.

However, a few fans brought up Taylor Swift. Currently dating Jason's younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, fans linked Kylie Kelce's attendance to the singer attending an NCCA game in the future.

"We are one step maybe 1.5 away from getting Taylor Swift to a women’s basketball game," a fan wrote.

"Caitlin keeps getting closer and closer to her goal of meeting Taylor Swift," another fan said.

University of South Carolina Gamecocks won their game against the NC State Wolfpack (78-59), while Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes beat the University of Connecticut Huskies 71-69.

Maya Moore-Irons and singer Darius Rucker were also present at the game.

Kylie Kelce has been dubbed the 'people's princess of Philadelphia'

Married to Jason Kelce for years, Kylie has gained immense popularity in the NFL world and Philadelphia.

Her work for the community has earned her the tag 'People's Princess of Philadelphia.'

In an interview with TODAY, Kylie Kelce discussed her popularity and the effect it has had on her life. Despite being a public entity, Kylie herself is an extremely private person.

"It's... interesting," Kylie said. "I am trying to take it in stride and make sure that when people are talking about me, it's about important things. So the Eagles Autism Foundation is the perfect example."

As mentioned, both Kylie and Jason do immense work for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

That being said, Kelce's retirement has added more spotlight to Kylie and their family. Many continue to contemplate Kelce's next steps, even reaching out to Kylie for an answer.

"I think nothing is off the table at this point," Kylie said. "He's my husband, so I'm biased, but I think he's so good at everything he tries, it's kind of a pain in the butt. I think that nothing is off the table, he's an ideas guy, so he's letting them brew and seeing what happens."

Often attending public events and a few shows, Jason and Kylie Kelce are also parents to three girls: Bennie, Elliotte, and Wyatt.