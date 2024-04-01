Jason Kelce's wife Kylie opens up about being in constant spotlight, 'people's princess of Philadelphia' tag

Jason Kelce is entering an interesting turn in his NFL journey.

Recently retired, the Philadelphia Eagles icon is the center of attention as fans and observers anticipate his next move. Possibly working as a sportscaster, Kelce might have multiple options available.

Of course, he's already in the spotlight, as his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce, has become massively popular.

However, the attention on Jason Kelce also brings the media glare to his family. While mostly preferring her privacy, Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, has become a popular figure in Philadelphia.

During a recent interview with Today, Kylie was asked about her increased popularity, as the interviewers also mentioned her "people's princess of Philadelphia" tag.

"It's... interesting," Kylie said. "I am trying to take it in stride and make sure that when people are talking about me, it's about important things. So the Eagles Autism Foundation is the perfect example."

The former athlete also discussed her husband, Jason Kelce, and how there's no one fixed path to his post-retirement plan just yet:

"I think nothing is off the table at this point. He's my husband, so I'm biased, but I think he's so good at everything he tries, it's kind of a pain in the butt. I think that nothing is off the table, he's an ideas guy, so he's letting them brew and seeing what happens."

Kylie added that he also needed to get out of the house, especially with three children to raise.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie on the Eagles star planning his retirement for years

Rumored for years, Jason Kelce's retirement press conference was an emotional affair for the NFL world. Everyone, including his family, friends and fans, didn't want to see the Eagles icon walk away from his career as they remembered how he had shaped the league on and off the field.

In a conversation with NBC10 afterward, Kylie revealed how Jason had been contemplating his retirement for a long time. Speaking about his retirement speech, Kylie said:

"I've heard multiple versions over the last four years. This was a completely different version. I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface. But when he said that he was contemplating retirement for years, he means for years."

Together for years, Jason Kelce also credited Kylie for supporting him throughout the journey.