Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals Eagles icon was 'contemplating retirement for years' before final decision

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has been by the Philadelphia Eagles star's side for years.

Kylie has supported Kelce through his ups and downs, the latter crediting her for bettering his experience in the NFL. However, as per Kylie, the Eagles icon had been planning his retirement for years before making his announcement on Monday.

While speaking to NBC10 afterward, Kylie went into detail about his decision, proud of his illustrious NFL career.

"I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it," Kylie Kelce said. "I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years. It was an incredible run he had as a player in the NFL. I've heard multiple versions over the last four years. This was a completely different version.

"I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface. But when he said that he was contemplating retirement for years, he means for years."

Furthermore, Kylie also spoke about their first meeting.

Jason Kelce mentioned it during his press conference, eliciting an adorable response from the former field hockey player.

"It cracks me up that he tries to talk about what he remembers from that night because he was, as I've said before, intoxicated. It was very, very sweet. Very kind. It was far too much credit," Kylie said.

Kelce and Kylie are among the most beloved couples in the NFL, especially gaining immense popularity in Philadelphia.

Jason Kelce credited wife Kylie for her unconditional support

Jason Kelce's retirement was an emotional affair for most fans, with many hoping the Eagles center would always stay connected with the league.

Thanking everyone who contributed to his journey, Kelce was in tears as he wrapped up his 13-year NFL career.

Of course, he had to speak about Kylie and how her presence only brightened up his NFL career.

"I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side," Kelce said. "She's brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence and of course, the swift kick in the as* from time to time."

He also mentioned his three children and how raising them has only made his off-field life the most fulfilling.