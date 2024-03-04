Jason Kelce retirement: Eagles star credits wife Kylie for unconditional support

Jason Kelce has finally confirmed his retirement.

A beloved star in Philadelphia, Kelce's retirement has left fans in despair, wishing for the Eagles star to play a few more years. However, all of them wish him a good life ahead, hoping to see more content from the 36-year-old.

Breaking down in tears during his press conference, Kelce had to mention his wife Kylie, and the immense support she's provided him throughout the years. Kelce began speaking about their first meeting, and how he was convinced she was the one for him.

Tearing up as he looked back at all the moments, Jason said:

"I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She's brought the best out of my through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence and of course, the swift kick in the as* from time to time."

The Eagles icon also mentioned his three daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn:

"She's also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky."

Kelce had to compose himself to address the reporters, deeply moved while making the big announcement.

Jason highlighted his childhood, and how he's loved the sport ever since he was playing in the backyard with brother Travis Kelce. He thanked everyone involved, including his coaches, his university, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jason Kelce's mother Donna believes he will continue to work with football

Weeks before he confirmed his retirement, countless articles and reports were hinting at a final announcement. Jason, while on the New Heights podcast with brother Travis, also hinted at the same. Of course, he held off on making a final announcement.

Speaking of retirement, their mother Donna spoke about what her sons would do if they retired. Though she wasn't sure about the type of job, Donna was sure that they wouldn't be able to live without football.

"[I] can't believe that they wouldn't be in the future involved with football in some capacity because they love it so much," Donna told PEOPLE.

While Donna and Kylie are yet to react to Jason Kelce's retirement, Travis was seen holding off tears at the press conference.