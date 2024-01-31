Jason and Travis Kelce's mother Donna opens up about her sons' possible retirement plans

Jason and Travis Kelce have made their mark in the NFL over the past few years; the duo even made history as siblings by playing in the Super Bowl against each other.

However, while Travis Kelce is still very much at the peak of his career, Jason Kelce might be retiring with the Philadelphia Eagles soon. Though there has been no official announcement, Jason did speak about it on the New Heights podcast he hosts with Travis.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, their mother, Donna Kelce, ended up shedding light on their possible retirement plans. Aware of her sons' commitment to the game, Donna believes they'll certainly be working with the NFL in one way or another:

"[I] can't believe that they wouldn't be in the future involved with football in some capacity because they love it so much."

Doubling down on their personalities, Donna added:

"Anything they want to do, I truly believe they could do. I've seen it over and over again. They are just very tenacious, very much, 'I'm going to see this through.' They just never give up. They just keep moving on."

Donna has been a proud supporter of both her children, showing up in support of both teams at the Super Bowl in 2023.

Jason Kelce indirectly addressed his retirement while on podcast with Travis Kelce

While on the podcast with Travis Kelce, the brothers ended up mentioning Jason's possible retirement. Though the Eagles star didn't mention his retirement directly, he did speak about the leaked information and a possible official announcement in the future:

"I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose despite what's been leaked to the media. But, you know, I think there's a lot of, ... people can go on to feel body language and stuff. I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that, to really make that decision. I just don't".

However, Travis' recent AFC Championship game had Jason doubting retirement. Speaking to the Daily Mail after the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Baltimore Ravens, Jason said that it's really hard to not want to continue playing when he's surrounded by an electric atmosphere.

Irrespective of Jason's retirement, one can certainly expect him to be involved with the NFL even after he stops playing.