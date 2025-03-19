Jason Kelce's wife Kylie jokes about ‘drinking for two’ as she flaunts her baby bump

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie had a surprise for fans, as she "drank" water in a viral commercial. On Tuesday, canned water brand Liquid Death released a commercial featuring Kylie Kelce.

She enjoyed a can of water at a bar. When asked, "Kylie Kelce, are you drinking?" by a lady sitting on the stool next to her, she had a hilarious response. The podcaster held up Liquid Death with her right hand while adoring her baby bump with her other hand.

"I've had so many of these today," Kylie said. "I wish they would make a huge."

Kylie got cut off before an Irish-inspired song played in the background.

"Kegs for pregs, you're drinking for two! Kegs for pregs, so throw back a few!"

Kylie's commercial came almost a week after she made headlines for lashing out at fans for criticism towards her eyebrows. On Friday's episode of "Not Gonna Lie," she shut down harsh comments from trolls, primarily targeting her eyebrows.

"You guys really have some opinion on my eyebrows," Kylie said. "Guys, if I cared I would have fixed it."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed being against a viral parenting trend

When it comes to kids' birthday parties, there has been a viral trend of exchanging gifts. However, Kylie Kelce is against it, saying that only the birthday celebrant should receive gifts.

"I am vehemently against the idea of other kids getting birthday presents on a child's birthday," Kelce said in February, via 'Not Gonna Lie.' "Our family knows, no one else is receiving a birthday present for Bennett's birthday. Everyone gets a special day. When your siblings get presents for your birthday, it reduces your birthday. It's not their birthday. It's your birthday."

Kelce explained that if the gift-giving tradition gets restricted to celebrants, it will ensure that their day will be special. It will also teach other kids that they won't always receive special treatment, especially when they're at someone else's party.

