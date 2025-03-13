Jason Kelce's wife Kylie lashes out at fans' harsh opinions on her eyebrows

Being a celebrity, Jason Kelce's wife Kylie has often faced criticism and trolling from fans, whether it's about her opinions or her appearance. Recently, Kylie Kelce lashed out at fans for making harsh comments online about her eyebrows.

Kylie's statement came during Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, where she talked about her preference for minimal makeup. She shared the screenshots of harsh comments she received for her eyebrows and replied to them.

"You guys really have some opinion on my eyebrows. Guys if I cared I would have fixed it," Kylie said (11:04).

Before her criticism towards the fans, Kylie shared her "minimal" makeup routine.

"The last most important step of my makeup routine is my mascara," Kylie said (09:45). That's it. There is not a team. I have been wearing the same makeup since high school. I do not wear a foundation. I wear a powder."

Kylie's comments came a day after her husband Jason Kelce received helpful parenting advice from the LA Rams star Matthew Stafford.

Matthew Stafford shared parenting advice to Jason Kelce ahead of 4th daughter's arrival

Kylie Kelce will soon welcome her fourth daughter with her husband Jason Kelce. Matthew Stafford, who is a father to four daughters, made an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday. The ex-Eagles star asked the LA Rams quarterback for advice on preparing for his fourth daughter.

"Buckle up," Stafford said (1:02:12). "No, it's a blast, man. You know, we saw each other not too long ago and were talking about it. It's a blast, man. My seven-year-old will soon be eight, six, and four, so we're, like, rocking and rolling."

Stafford also explained that having daughters has been better for him, considering that he "doesn't even know" what he'd do if he had boys. He suggested to Kelce to figure out beforehand, what new responsibilities would come up after the fourth daughter's arrival. Kelce previously hinted at ending the family expansion plans after his fourth daughter.

