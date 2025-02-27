Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie recalls ex-Eagles star’s gambling experience in Las Vegas

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie were spotted cheering for Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers last year. After attending the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the couple had a great time exploring Las Vegas. In fact, the two also went gambling at casinos.

In Thursday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce was joined by Hollywood star Chelsea Handler who talked about her trip to Las Vegas. Kylie joined the conversation and recalled her own trip to the city last year. Kylie also claimed that Jason won a good sum of money gambling at the casinos of the Cosmopolitan Hotel, where they stayed.

"Last year, it was the first time I had ever been in Vegas. I felt like I had a long streak going that I had to keep it but had the Super Bowl there and my brother-in-law was playing so we naturally had to get out there. But it's funny we stayed at the cosmo [Cosmopolitan hotel] and my husband left with significantly more than he started with," Kylie said. (36:10)

Jason Kelce and Kylie also had a great time sharing VIP suites with Taylor Swift at the Allegiant Stadium, as the Kansas City Chiefs went ahead beating the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl by 22-25. Talking about Swift, Kylie previously praised the Blank Space singer's handmade funfetti pancakes.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed loving Taylor Swift's handmade funfetti pancakes

Kylie Kelce had to face a massive backlash from the fans, who trolled her for allegedly rejecting Taylor Swift's hand-cooked meal. In last week's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie dismissed the allegations. In fact, Kylie confessed that she tried Swift's funfetti pancakes and "loved them." Sharing her honest reaction to trying them, Kylie said:

"I did get a chance to try, I believe they were funfetti pancakes. Regardless, they hit. They were so good. Baby liked them, I loved them. They were very, very good."

Apart from sharing her review of Taylor Swift's hand-baked funfetti pancakes, Kylie Kelce revealed being bothered by the media for exploiting the podcaster's relationship with the All Too Well singer.

