Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie reveals a ‘funny’ similarity with Michelle Obama

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie is quite a tall woman, being a 5'11" former field hockey player. And so is Michelle Obama, the latest guest on Kylie's Not Gonna Lie podcast.

The two reveled in the similarity on Thursday (segment starts at 36:40), with Kylie bringing up the subject to the First Lady, who considers both of them to be of "normal height."

"Now I've been looking forward to talking to you about something we have in common. We are both 5'11... It's funny. I have a friend who's about 5'4", and she wears a size, like, six shoe or something. And whenever we would joke around about it, she's like, ‘I'm average size.’ And I'm like, ‘Okay.'"

And more impressively, Kylie's mother was only 5'2" and her grandmother 4'9". Her father was 6'9", however.

Kylie then asked how being tall shaped Michelle Obama growing up, and the former First Lady shared that she was taught to embrace that aspect of herself.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie calls speaking with Michelle Obama "surreal"

Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast has had its fair share of guests, from football personalities like Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews to non-football ones like actress Kate Hudson and vlogger Drew Afualo. However, none of them have had the global clout Michelle Obama brings.

And the wife of the former Philadelphia Eagles center clearly showed her awe when introducing the former First Lady:

“I’m not going to lie, this is a pretty surreal moment for meI have always been such a fan of the way you carry yourself. At 18 was the first election that I was able to vote for your husband. But seeing you as a powerful figure alongside him as a partner was such an outstanding image of female empowerment.”

Later in the episode, Obama praised Kylie for being able to expand her family beyond two children (she has two daughters - Malia, 26; and Sasha, 23):

“You’re doing it a fourth time. I just had to stop. I was like, ‘I think I've been lucky with these two.’ Barack was like, ‘We should have a third,’ and I was like, ‘Dude.’ I’m thinking, ‘We’re gonna get a crazy one. It’s just the roll of the dice.’ So, I admire your courage. You don’t know what you’re gonna get.”

The Kelces, who currently have three daughters, are expecting a fourth sometime later this year.

