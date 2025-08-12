Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals why she never took their daughters to watch Travis Kelce's NFL games 

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have attended Kansas City Chiefs games in recent years to support Travis Kelce. While the couple has attended regular-season, playoff games and even two Super Bowl games, their daughters haven't been in attendance.
In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Kylie revealed the logical reason as to why their daughters haven't been to a Chiefs game. Kylie said many of Travis' games she and Jason attended were typically Primetime games.
“The girls have not yet been to an Uncle Trav game just because a lot of opportunities that we've had to go and support Trav have been, even just last year, a lot of Monday nights," Kylie said.
She added that for young children, Primetime games don't work well with their schedules.
“I think two different Monday Night Football opportunities," Kylie added. "But as anyone knows, an 8:00 p.m. start is not conducive to a 5, 4, and 2-year-old. We're not tagging in on that, so maybe we'll get out there for a nice 1:00 p.m. Sunday with the girls.”
Kylie and Jason Kelce have four daughters: Wyatt (five years old), Elliotte (4), Bennett (2) and infant Finnley.
Jason Kelce showed support for wife Kylie's inspirational message
As a former field hockey athlete and the mother of four daughters, Kylie Kelce uses her platform to empower females. On Saturday, she attended a National Women's Soccer League game between the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC.
During the game, she spoke to ESPN live and shared a powerful message on how sports can help girls feel empowered and build confidence. Her inspirational message received a seal of approval from Jason Kelce, who reshared the post on X.
"Sports build character, way to go Ky!" Jason replied on X.
Jason and Kylie Kelce have been together since 2014, after meeting on the app Tinder. They married in April 2018 and welcomed their first daughter in October 2019.
