The former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, interviewed Michelle Obama in the latest episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. Multiple segments of the interview went viral, making it one of many successful episodes of her podcast. Recently, Kylie opened up about her honest reaction to interviewing Michelle.

Ad

On Friday, Michelle Obama shared a reel from NGL's Instagram account on her IG story, along with details of her experience being a guest at Kyle Kelce's podcast. Kylie reshared that IG story on her profile, attached with a review of her podcasting experience with Michelle.

"It was such an honor!" Kylie wrote via her IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shares 5-word review of podcasting experience with Michelle Obama (Image Source: Kylie/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It was great talking with @kykelce about everything from starting @imopodcasts with my brother @craigmalrob to my work on Lets' Move! as First Lady - check out our conversation on @nglwithKylie,” Michelle said.

Ad

Trending

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Kylie Kelce talked about a variety of things, including her ongoing pregnancy journey. Since labor day is almost around the corner, Kylie opened up about current pregnancy struggles that have turned "too much to bear" for her.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed preparations for new parenthood journey

Kylie Kelce had long ago started to prepare herself for upcoming changes in her parenthood journey after her fourth baby's arrival. Talking about preparations, Kylie made up her mind about not following a viral parenting trend a long time ago, details of which she revealed in an episode of her podcast.

Ad

Kylie claimed that she has been "vehemently against” a viral gift-giving tradition in which other children coming to a kid’s birthday also get to receive presents. According to Kylie, the gift-giving tradition should just be centric to the birthday child. Talking about the reason behind it, Kylie said:

“I am vehemently against the idea of other kids getting birthday presents on a child's birthday. Our family knows no one else is receiving a birthday present for Bennett's birthday. Everyone gets a special day. When your siblings get presents for your birthday, it reduces your birthday. It's not their birthday. It's your birthday."

Ad

Just like her wife Kylie, Jason Kelce has started to prepare for his upcoming “intense” fatherhood journey, which will be no less of a chaos following his fourth daughter’s arrival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.